During its Galaxy Unpacked event, Samsung officially unveiled its latest smartphone series — the Samsung Galaxy S24. As anticipated, Samsung introduced three new models: the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus, and Galaxy S24 Ultra. The prices for these phones range from $800 for the base Galaxy S24 to $1,000 for the Galaxy S24 Plus to $1,200 for the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Considering the high prices of the Galaxy S24 series, it is reasonable to expect that the phones come with all the necessary accessories, including a charger. This article aims to clarify what exactly comes with the Galaxy S24 and whether you will need to purchase a charger separately or if you can use an older one.

Does the Galaxy S24 come with a charger?

Unfortunately, we have some bad news. None of the Galaxy S24 models include a charger in the box. This practice is not new, as Samsung started omitting charging bricks with its phones with the release of the Galaxy S21 series in 2021.

Since then, Samsung has continued to exclude chargers from the box of its latest Galaxy S models. Instead, only USB-C to USB-C cables are provided in the package.

Why Samsung doesn’t include a charger with the Galaxy S24

In late 2020, Apple decided to stop including chargers in the box for its iPhone lineup. This resulted in the iPhone 12 series being the first to ship without a charger. Samsung followed suit a few months later. Both companies made this change to reduce electronic waste. As a result, other smartphone manufacturers also moved to eliminate chargers from their product packages.

Naturally, you must purchase a charger separately unless you already have one. Chargers compatible with earlier Galaxy S models will still work with your new Galaxy S24.

Our favorite Galaxy S24 chargers

Charging bricks can be expensive, but options are available at different price points. Generally, you can expect to spend between $15 to $60 on a single charger, depending on the brand and the features it provides. Below are a few of our favorite options.

Samsung’s official 45-watt charger comes equipped with an extra-long 1.8-meter cable, providing enough length to use your device comfortably while charging from a distance. The charger is versatile and offers universal compatibility for various products, including smartphones, earbuds, laptops, and more. With its powerful output, you can charge your devices quickly and easily without waiting hours to get your device back to 100% battery life.

If you’re searching for a budget-friendly option for a fast charger, the Super Fast Charger Type C 45W by LKBeau is an excellent choice. Not only is it an affordable option, but it’s also compatible with previous Galaxy S models. This means you won’t have to worry about purchasing a new charger if you upgrade your phone. With a charging speed of 45W, you can rest assured that your device will be fully charged in no time.

The Galaxy S24 series, like other modern smartphones, has wireless charging support. If you’re planning to use this feature, you might want to consider getting the Universal Wireless Charging Stand by Mophie. This stand offers 15W wireless charging and keeps your Galaxy S24 upright, making it convenient to use and view your phone while it’s charging.

