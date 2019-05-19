Digital Trends
Wearables

Samsung adds One UI and battery boosts to Galaxy Watch and Gear smartwatches

Jackie Dove
By
samsung galaxy watch active
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Samsung has announced a software update for the Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport, and Gear S3 smartwatch lineup that will not only bring the new One UI interface first seen on the Galaxy Watch Active, but it will also deliver battery life enhancements, as well as improved health and fitness features.

Updated interface

The latest software update, available now, adds Samsung’s One UI, a simplified and colorful interface unveiled last year, and until now, available only on the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active model. One UI is designed to ease navigation and decrease watch face clutter for more intuitive operation. Simplified visual settings let you more easily customize and control the watch. It’s the same design theme as the interface on Samsung’s latest smartphones, so Samsung’s wearables and phones will feel and look more unified.

The updated interface also features new advanced settings, including enabling and disabling Touch wake-up, controlling the frequency and timing of Daily briefing updates, and a more flexible Goodnight mode control. New watch faces that were only available for the Galaxy Watch Active are also now available for these three models from the Galaxy Store.

Battery optimizations

The update also adds better battery optimization — the watches will automatically close apps operating in the background to prevent battery drain. You can also customize battery saving settings, such as by adjusting brightness and screen timeout for better performance.

Health and fitness features

samsung galaxy watch active
Julian Chokkattu/Digital Trends

Alongside the interface updates, Samsung is enhancing health and fitness features too. There’s now a Daily Activities screen, which shows a daily summary of calories, movement, and workouts. Workout tracking has been streamlined, making it faster and easier to select both on the widget and in Samsung’s Health app. And data is now continuously synced from watch to the paired smartphone for easy tracking — including a new tracker for outdoor swimming, which is available only on the Galaxy Watch. You’ll also see more vibrant animations accompanying the achievement of goals.

For the Galaxy Watch, Samsung has improved heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, too. A High Heart Rate Alert pings you if your heart rate exceeds a set level, while the sleep tracker update shows the wearer’s average sleep range compared with others in an age group.

Samsung said the update rollout for each product will vary by region, so the new features may not be available for all watches everywhere at the same time.

Don't Miss

The best bezel-less phones cut all the right corners without losing space
Garmin fenix 5X review wrist close up
Deals

REI slashes prices on Fitbit Versa and Garmin Fenix 5 smartwatches

Fitbit and Garmin make some of the best trackers on the market, and REI has a handful of them on sale right now. These deals let you save as much as $150 on high-end smartwatches like the Garmin Fenix 5.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Wear OS Tiles
Mobile

Here’s what Google’s Tiles on Wear OS look like, and how they work

Smartwatches are all about accessing the information you need, when you need it. Wear OS is about to get a whole lot more convenient with a new interface called Tiles. Google demoed it at I/O 2019 -- here's what it's like.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu, Mark Jansen
google qualcomm development kit assistant on headphones
Mobile

Google and Qualcomm want to make more smart headphones with the Google Assistant

Google and Qualcomm have released a new development kit aimed at making it easier for manufacturers to add Google Assistant support to headphones and headsets. The development kit is now available.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Julian Chokkattu
best smartwatch deals featured
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for May 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
casio g shock gwr b1000x 1a new baselworld editon gwrb1000x1a
Mobile

Stunning new G Shock is virtually indestructible in carbon fiber and titanium

Casio has released the most desirable new Gravitymaster connected watch -- the GWR-B1000X-1A. Made from carbon fiber, titanium, and sapphire, it also has a Bluetooth link to make using the watch's features a breeze.
Posted By Andy Boxall
fitbit ace 2 fitness tracker for children on sale
Wearables

Fitbit’s kid-friendly Ace 2 fitness tracker now available for pre-order

Fitbit is now selling the Ace 2 fitness tracker for kids. The entry-level wearable counts steps, tracks active minutes, and monitors sleep to help keep kids active and encourage healthy habits throughout the day.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
awesome tech you cant buy yet robo firefly feat
Emerging Tech

Awesome Tech You Can’t Buy Yet: Wake-up lights and countertop clothes dryers

Check out our roundup of the best new crowdfunding projects and product announcements that hit the web this week. You may not be able to buy this stuff yet, but it's fun to gawk!
Posted By Drew Prindle
Kate Spade Scallop review
Deals

Kate Spade, Fossil, and other women’s smartwatches get big price cuts

Today’s smartwatches are a far cry from the blocky, rubber devices of yesteryear. Fashion brands like Kate Spade and Michael Kors are offering their own stylish smartwatches for women, and a number of them are on sale right now.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple Watch Series 3
Deals

It’s time to check out the best Apple Watch deals for May 2019

The Apple Watch has surged to prominence in recent years. If you're in the market for an iOS wearable, we've sniffed out the best Apple Watch deals available right now for all three models of this great smartwatch.
Posted By Lucas Coll
apple watch spring straps roll product impressions strap
Wearables

This strap and case combo makes the Apple Watch the perfect travel companion

The Apple Watch is highly customizable, due to the ease with which the straps can be changed. Here's how the latest springtime 2019 straps look, and our accessory pick to keep them safe and looking their best.
Posted By Andy Boxall
coros vertix adventure watch gps press
Health & Fitness

Coros pushes the limits with light, long-lasting Vertix adventure watch

Coros continues to turn heads in the fitness watch market. With a titanium frame and 45 days of battery life, the new Coros Vertix is the lightest and longest lasting adventure watch now available.
Posted By Kelly Hodgkins
dragon touch affordable gopro alternative
Deals

The Dragon Touch Vision 3 action cam is an affordable GoPro alternative

In the arena of action cameras, GoPro has long held a firm grasp on the top spot. Now, thanks to GoPro alternative Dragon Touch, which is currently on Amazon for just $50, you have a more affordable choice.
Posted By William Hank
garmin forerunner 35 fitness tracker app
Deals

The Garmin Forerunner 35 gets a $50 price slash on Amazon

If you’re looking for an easy way to keep track of your fitness goals, a fitness tracker might be just what you need. The Garmin Forerunner 35 is one of our all-time favorites, and it’s on sale right now for $120.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Apple AirPods
Apple

AirPods deal alert: Apple’s latest wireless earphones are at their lowest price

Apple just refreshed its AirPods, making an solid product even better. The newest AirPods make the case chargeable using Qi charging, always-on Siri, and better Bluetooth connectivity. While they're out of stock on Amazon, you can order now…
Posted By Ed Oswald