Share

Willow made waves a few years ago for its reinvented breast pump that fit inside a bra and connected to the user’s smartphone for easy tracking. Now, at CES 2019, the company iss back with a second-generation device, which takes the best things about the original and builds on them to make an even better product.

The Willow breast pump is essentially aimed at allowing mothers to pump wherever they are, without having to be tethered to a traditional pump and without wasting any milk. The goal here was to make pumping a lot easier and a lot more discreet, and as such the pumps fit inside a woman’s normal bra. On top of that, the pump allowed for women to track milk volume through the connected app. It’s about time, too — humans have been breastfeeding since the beginning of time, but there hasn’t been all that much investment into making it easier for women. Willow aims to change that, and it seems like it could be well on its way to doing so.

Willow 2.0 builds on that concept even further. The new pump offers features like a peek-through window, allowing women to see milk flow, and a new quick-snap enclosure, which makes for instant assembly. On top of that, the new pump is able to pump faster than the original. Last but not least, the Willow app has been updated to offer real-time tips and notifications, which are specifically customized.

“The next generation of Willow gets moms pumping faster, which means moms can get back to living their fullest lives faster,” said Naomi Kelman, CEO of Willow, in a statement. “Our Willow community is nearly 20,000 moms strong and growing. We believe that moms are women first, and as a leader in the women’s health industry, we will continue to pioneer innovative solutions to support them.”

The new Willow 2.0 will be available for $499.99, while the original Willow breast pump is being discounted from $479.99 to $429.99 — so if you’re interested in the concept but don’t need the new features, you’ll still be able to get the original device for a cheaper price. Willow 2.0 is now available for pre-order from the Willow website.