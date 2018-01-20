If you're looking for a new job, these are the 10 sites you need to check

Regardless of how the job market is doing at any given moment, finding employment will always feels like work in and of itself. As more and more college degrees are issued each year, the prospective pool of employables — your competition, that is — grows proportionally. To stay ahead of the curve and give yourself a fighting chance to get hired, you’ll need more than a Facebook resume. You need to be active on the best job search sites out there.

Thankfully, there are scores of job search sites and social networking platforms available at your disposal online, whether you’re a part-time student looking to supplement your income or a former CEO on the hunt for the next big startup. From dog-walking gigs to jobs here at Digital Trends, you can find a position that fits your needs somewhere on the web.

It’s a dog-eat-dog world out there, so touch up those resumes and start clicking.

Indeed Indeed is the most-trafficked job search engine on the planet. With more than a billion job searches a month and hundreds of thousands of new postings each week, the site doesn’t need a fancy design. You can create a free, tailored profile, upload a resume, and search job postings aggregated from company pages, associations, and various listings from across the web. The results are as vast as they are thorough, whether you filter your search by category, location, or even starting salary. The site’s accompanying mobile app, detailed email alerts, and a host of search plugins are just a few of the added perks. The website is relatively simple, but sometimes that’s all you need. Indeed it’s also a useful resource for employers, who can browse resumes and get in touch with potential candidates. Just be sure to let Tom from Jiffy Lube know that you’re not interested right now.

Glassdoor Glassdoor isn’t a traditional job search engine — it’s more like Yelp, but for employees instead of consumers. Found a listing for a job that sounds great, but don’t know anything about the company in question? Look it up on Glassdoor, and all will become transparent. The site collects user reviews and aggregates them into a star rating (out of five), with salary information, CEO approval ratings, and employee recommendation levels to boot. The site also features a rather robust job search database that allows users the ability to filter queries by location, job type, and rating.

LinkedIn Although it’s owned by Microsoft these days, LinkedIn is still the premier social networking site for professionals. It’s also a great, free tool for crowdsourcing and landing jobs. You can create a personalized, resume-like profile touting your work experience and various skills, and send requests to other LinkedIn users to join their network. Once you’re connected with another user, you can peruse their network and create valuable contacts to further your connections. The website also features an online job board where employers can post available openings and LinkedIn users can apply.

Craigslist Craigslist isn’t just used for landing a free sofa, renting out a spare bedroom in your house, or avoiding white van scams. Although the website is harder to navigate than some of the other options on our list — it’s not specifically built for job hunting, after all — it’s still a fantastic resource for checking out the current job landscape. Just pick your desired location and one of the numerous categories (e.g. education, government, hospitality) to begin. Try to keep in mind that some of the categories can be overly broad, scammers are abundant, and employers are typically bombarded with applicants. If you ever want an alternative site just for buying and selling, there are some other great online classified sites out there.