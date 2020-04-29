Google is making its professional video conferencing tool, Meet free for all to take on Zoom and the growing number of other rivals from companies like Facebook. Google Meet has been so far limited to G Suite enterprise customers but soon, anybody with a Gmail account will be able to use it to talk to up to 100 participants.

Until 30th September, Google says users can talk on Meet for as long as they’d like. After that, however, calls will be capped at 60 minutes unless you upgrade. You will still have access to premium features such as screen-sharing, a Zoom-like grid layout that Google rolled out a few days ago, real-time translation, and more.

The mandatory Google account is vital here since that’s how the company is looking to stand out. On, for instance, Zoom, people can join meetings through simply a link and no account whatsoever. While that has proved convenient for many, it has also led to privacy issues such as Zoombombing.

That’s not all. Google has built in a bunch of additional safety measures. People who aren’t explicitly invited by the host won’t be able to jump into a call directly with a link. They will, instead, land in a digital waiting room and only when the host lets them in, they will enter the conference.

“Our approach to security is simple: make products safe by default. We designed Meet to operate on a secure foundation, providing the protection needed to keep our users safe, their data secure, and their information private,” wrote Javier Soltero

Vice President & GM, G Suite in a blog post.

