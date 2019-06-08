Digital Trends
Web

NSA warns about Windows exploit, ignores its own role in creation of malware

Georgina Torbet
By
nsa phone surveillance is illegal u s appeals court rules exploiting the heartbleed bug mem 1

In a rare occurrence, the National Security Agency (NSA) has published a statement urging people to update their older Windows systems to protect against the BlueKeep vulnerability.

The NSA does not typically comment on cybersecurity vulnerabilities in commercial products, but the potential danger of the recently detailed exploit has lead it to make a statement.

“The National Security Agency is urging Microsoft Windows administrators and users to ensure they are using a patched and updated system in the face of growing threats,” the statement read. “We have seen devastating computer worms inflict damage on unpatched systems with wide-ranging impact, and are seeking to motivate increased protections against this flaw.”

The concern over this particular exploit is that it is “wormable,” meaning that it can spread itself from one infected computer to others on the same network. This is a big threat to older machines on a shared network, such as a typical enterprise system, as well as older machines which are connected to the internet.

Although there has not been a worm using this exploit detected yet, both Microsoft and the NSA believe it is only a matter of time until one appears. “NSA is concerned that malicious cyber actors will use the vulnerability in ransomware and exploit kits containing other known exploits, increasing capabilities against other unpatched systems,” the statement said.

The NSA also published an advisory on what steps system administrators should take to protect their networks against this vulnerability.

This is somewhat ironic given the NSA’s role in the creation of the very similar EternalBlue exploit which was recently used to hold the city of Baltimore’s computer systems for ransom. The NSA developed the EternalBlue attack software for its own use, but lost control of it when it was stolen by hackers in 2017. It then caused chaos around the world with the WannaCry and NotPetya cyber attacks. BlueKeep is similar enough to EternalBlue that Microsoft compared the two of them in its warning to users about the vulnerability.

The NSA has never formally acknowledged its role in the creation of malware, even though Microsoft itself pointed the finger at the NSA for the problems caused by “the stockpiling of vulnerabilities” and condemned it for allowing the malware to be stolen. “An equivalent scenario with conventional weapons would be the U.S. military having some of its Tomahawk missiles stolen,” Microsoft said.

Don't Miss

Teenagers react to Windows 95, cannot imagine what their elders endured
18 months on those nasty truecrypt bugs have been found encryption
Web

Tech companies and security experts pan U.K.’s encryption backdoor proposal

Tech companies, civil rights groups, and security experts have released an open letter condemning the U.K. security agency GCHQ's proposal to circumvent encryption on private messages.
Posted By Georgina Torbet
google white space app redesigns new maps redesign
Mobile

Here's how to drop a pin in Google Maps, so you'll never be lost again

Trying to give your friends directions somewhere, but can't find the address in Google Maps? If you have an idea of the area, you can add a pin to Google Maps that you can save and get directions to. Here's exactly how to do it.
Posted By Brie Barbee
google pop up stores 2018 hardware 35
Web

Google Cloud outage hits YouTube, G Suite, Nest, and more

A Google Cloud outage on Sunday hit millions of users around the world, impacting online services such as YouTube, Gmail, and Snapchat. Users on the East Coast and in California appear to be the most affected.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
The Best Jobs in Tech
Small Business

The 15 best tech jobs boast top salaries, high satisfaction, lots of openings

May may be coming to an end, but the bonanza of tech jobs just keeps coming. High-paying jobs abound at companies where people love to work. If you’re ready to make a change, this is a great time to look for something more fulfilling…
Posted By Benjamin Beck
wikipedia text adventure game
Web

Wikipedia angry at North Face after retailer gamed its site for free ads

An ad campaign by The North Face has landed it in hot water with Wikipedia. The firm gamed the online encyclopedia to score some free advertising and said it had Wikipedia's permission to do so. But Wikipedia said otherwise.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
everything you need to know about facebooks new data policy facebook headquarters
Social Media

Bitmoji-like Facebook Avatars makes emoji stickers look like you

Facebook Avatars will soon allow users to send stickers with a cartoon version of themselves in comments and messages. While the feature feels like a Bitmoji copycat, Facebook says the Avatars are designed to be more realistic.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
apple maps adds street view style imagery but with a neat trick look around
Mobile

Apple Maps adds Street View-style imagery, but with a neat trick

A revamped Apple Maps is on the way, bringing with it a bunch of new features that include a Street View-style tool called Look Around. According to the demo, it includes a neat advantage over Google Maps, too.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
wwdc 2019 begins apple announces next version of macos catalina sidecar tethered woman drawing 06032019 big jpg large 2x
Computing

Here’s how to download Apple’s new MacOS Catalina update

Apple's latest MacOS update, known as Catalina, is finally available for developer preview, which means if you're willing to pay a little for the privilege, you can be one of the first to try it out.
Posted By Jon Martindale
how to protect family videos youtube kids kidvideos01
Computing

Share family videos privately by dodging YouTube's creepy algorithm

How do you keep your children's videos away from those who might not be so innocent? It's easier than you might think. You can set your YouTube videos to private, but there are some alternative platforms worth considering too.
Posted By Jon Martindale
what is prime now amazon day packages
Mobile

Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be on July 15, according to leaked email

It looks like we now have an idea of when Amazon Prime Day 2019 will be, thanks to a leaked email that was sent out to promote a vacuum cleaner deal for Prime Day. According to the email, the massive shopping event will take place on July…
Posted By Christian de Looper
youtube to remove more hateful and supremacist content going forward logo phone
Computing

YouTube purges extremist videos, from flat-earthers to Holocaust denial

YouTube announced big changes to its policies regarding hate speech content published on its platform. The biggest change is that YouTube plans to remove thousands of videos that feature hate speech and denials of well-documented violent…
Posted By Anita George
google unveils stadia streaming service gdc news stage
Gaming

Could Google Stadia finally make game streaming a great way to play?

Google Stadia could be the game streaming service that finally does it right. Google promises high-resolution, HDR gaming, at high-frame rates for anyone in the world on almost any device. It's a tall order, but if anyone can do it, it's…
Posted By Jon Martindale
Photography

Looking for free public domain images? Here are the best websites to find them

Wouldn't it be wonderful to freely download and use an image from the web without the looming fear of prosecution? Of course! That's why we've put together a list of the best places to download free public domain images.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
kung fury movie
Movies & TV

Save a few bucks with the best free feature-length movies on YouTube

Bank account emptier than you thought? Check out our curated list of the best full-length movies on YouTube to find flicks that are free, legally uploaded, and actually worth watching.
Posted By Rick Marshall