YouTube is the primary source of entertainment for many. However, somewhat oddly, the Google-owned video platform has always lacked the ability to create queues for videos, leaving users to either rely on third-party tools or launch videos in new, separate tabs. It seems like that’s finally about to change.

YouTube is now experimenting with an “Add to queue” option on its website that allows you to append videos and edit the current playback queue. Originally spotted by 9to5Google, the new feature is in public beta which means you can go ahead and try it right now if you’d like. The trial will run till the September 10 Google hasn’t yet said whether it will arrive on YouTube’s mobile clients.

To enable the “Add to Queue” option, head over to YouTube’s experimental features page and log in if you haven’t already. There, under Create a Queue, click the Try It Out button. Once activated, you’ll have a new Add To Queue button when you hover over any thumbnail. In addition, the option can be found under the overflow three-dot menu beside any video.

When you add a video to the active playlist, YouTube will also update the recommendations under the Up Next list. If you have the video minimized, you can hit the Arrow button to reveal the queue. YouTube doesn’t yet let you rearrange the order. But you can remove items by clicking the Trash button present to the right of each video.

At this point, it’s unclear whether the “Add to Queue” function will eventually make its way to YouTube’s Android and iOS apps and sync across all your devices. An obvious “Save As Playlist” is absent right now as well. Since it’s in its early stages, it’s also possible Google might publicly release it later as a Premium perk.

