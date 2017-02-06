Digital Trends

Check out the best Windows laptops, as rated by Digital Trends’ expert reviewers.

Best Windows LaptopsWindows is still the dominant operating system – the race isn’t even close. This means that you can almost certainly find a Windows laptop that fits your needs, no matter what they are.

Apple has successfully given Windows laptops a bad reputation for quality, and corner-cutting manufacturers have sometimes seemed all too willing to provide ammo for Cupertino’s marketers. But with that said, the quality of Windows laptops has been on a definite upward trend, and Windows itself is becoming friendlier to mobile computers with each new version.

There’s a huge range of Windows laptops on the market, so you certainly have plenty to pick from. But we suggest you start with the models below.

Our best Windows laptops list is continually updated as we review new products that enter the market.

Not set on a Windows laptop? Check out our Windows desktop PC reviews, budget laptop reviews or our all-encompassing PC laptop reviews for all the offerings from Microsoft to Asus.

1
dell xps review new laptop kaby lake press

Dell XPS 13 (Kaby Lake)

10

Dell's XPS 13 is the laptop everyone else is trying – and failing – to beat.

Full Review »
 
2
asus rog g jy dh review press image

Asus ROG G751JY-DH71

9.5

The G751JY-DH71 is closer to perfection than any gaming notebook we’ve ever reviewed.

Full Review »
 
3
acer predator review

Acer Predator 17 G9-791-79Y3

9

The Acer Predator 17 is the best gaming laptop we’ve ever reviewed.

Full Review »
 
4
asus zenbook ux review fa

Asus ZenBook UX305

9

Asus’ UX305 is the definitive affordable ultrabook.

Full Review »
 
5
dell inspiron series review press

Dell Inspiron 15 7000 series

9

The Dell Inspiron 15 7000 Series is an excellent desktop replacement. We just wish it would go on a diet.

Full Review »
 
6
asus zenbook ux ua review

Asus Zenbook UX305UA

9

Asus’ near-perfect Zenbook UX305UA is easily the best ultrabook value yet.

Full Review »
 
7
dell xps review th gen

Dell XPS 13 (Skylake)

9

Dell's XPS 13 is the best 13-inch notebook available today.

Full Review »
 
8
dell xps review

Dell XPS 13 (2014)

9

Want a laptop with a great display, long battery life and strong performance? Dell’s revised XPS 13 is the real deal, and it’s even reasonably priced.

Full Review »
 
9
asus rog g vt dh review vs xb k product

Asus ROG G752VS-XB78K

9

The Asus G752 takes the compromise out of mobile gaming

Full Review »
 
10
dell xps touch review press image ( )

Dell XPS 15 Touch

8.5

Extremely quick and built with precision, the XPS 15 falls short of greatness because of its display.

Full Review »