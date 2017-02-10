Toyota’s 2018 Tundra and Sequoia gain TRD Sport upgrades, new safety tech

Why it matters to you Fans of Toyota's big pickup trucks who feel that they've fallen a little behind their rivals will be happy to hear that the 2018 Tundra and Sequoia models are getting much-needed upgrades.

When shopping for a big pickup truck or SUV, it’s easy to overlook the Toyota Tundra and Toyota Sequoia. Both models have been on sale for several years without any major changes, while most competitors have completely redesigned their big trucks. So Toyota used the 2017 Chicago Auto Show to give the Tundra and Sequoia a shot of Botox.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia both feature minor style updates and new safety tech, as well as new optional TRD Sport packages from Toyota Racing Development, the Japanese automaker’s performance arm. The packages add some model-specific styling elements, as well as Bilstein shocks and TRD front and rear anti-sway bars to improve handling.

Toyota continues to offer the Tundra and Sequoia with rear-wheel drive or four-wheel drive, and six-speed automatic transmissions. A 5.7-liter V8 with 381 horsepower and 401 pound-feet of torque is standard on the Sequoia and optional on the Tundra. Base models of the pickup get a 4.6-liter V8, producing 310 hp and 327 lb-ft. The TRD Sport package is only available on models equipped with the 5.7-liter V8, so Tundra buyers will have to upgrade to get it.

Both models also get some styling tweaks for 2018, including LED headlights and daytime running lights for certain trim levels, and new grille designs. Those grilles adopt the more squared-off appearance of the smaller Toyota Tacoma midsize pickup truck. On the inside, new instrument panels accommodate a 4.2-inch digital display, which is nestled between the speedometer and tachometer.

The 2018 Tundra and Sequoia also get the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver aids as standard equipment. Already available on other Toyota models, it includes a precollision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control.

The 2018 Toyota Tundra and Sequoia go on sale in the U.S. later this year. Pricing will be announced closer to the launch date.