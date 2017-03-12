Truly driverless tests (those without humans) may soon take place in California

Why it matters to you California's move to remove the driver altogether is a large, albeit controversial, leap towards a truly autonomous future.

Sure, we’ve been testing self-driving cars for years now, but we haven’t really been testing them. After all, the whole point of having driverless technology is to see how a car would truly behave sans driver. Actually, no — sans human intervention altogether. But soon, we may be putting autonomous technology to the real test. California, the largest car market in the U.S. and the state that has been friendliest thus far to self-driving testing, says that it plans to allow autonomous cars take to public roads with no backup human driver by the end of the year.

Buckle up, kids. This could be a bumpy ride.

As it stands, driverless cars must have some flesh and blood being in the vehicle while they’re being tested, just in case something goes wrong. But now, California’s Department of Motor Vehicles is looking for public feedback on proposed regulations that would not only allow for 100 percent driverless testing, but would also nix the requirements for traditional car controls like steering wheels and pedals (really, those become superfluous once you take out the human element).

More: This camera that sees in real time could mean safer driverless cars and drones