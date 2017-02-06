Open-air Mercedes-Benz G-Class is about to make spectacular comeback

Why it matters to you The worlds of convertibles and luxury SUVs collide to create one of the wildest variants of the Mercedes-Benz G-Class ever.

A mysterious picture published on Mercedes-Benz’s official Facebook page previews a topless version of the timeless G-Class off-roader.

The convertible is the latest in a series of super-tall Gs that began four years ago with the launch of the physics-defying G63 6×6. However, the side panels appear shorter than the 6×6’s, leading us to speculate the convertible model is based on the regular, four-wheeled G-Class.

Regardless, the wide wheel arches made out of carbon fiber confirm the newest version of the G is equipped with portal axles that significantly increase both ground clearance and off-road prowess. 22-inch wheels and a beefy skid plate out back signal this G was developed to go far beyond the pavement.

The registration number includes the term “G65,” and odds are it’s not a random sequence assigned by the German DMV. The open-air G likely uses a G65-sourced drivetrain, meaning it’s equipped with a twin-turbocharged, 6.0-liter V12 engine tuned to provide at least 621 horsepower and a massive 738 pound-feet of torque. The 12-cylinder spins all four wheels via an automatic transmission.

The idea of a convertible G-Class is far from new. For decades, the more basic versions of the off-roader sold on the other side of the pond were offered with two doors and a retractable cloth soft top. The cabriolet was axed in 2013 after a final run of 200 limited-edition cars, but could Mercedes have saved a few body shells for a limited-edition model? The teaser image asks more questions than it answers.

It’s too early to tell whether the topless G is a one-off model custom-ordered by a wealthy enthusiast, or if it’s a new variant that will go on sale globally. We won’t have to wait long to find out, because the off-roader might debut next week during the first-ever Monaco Auto Show.