A blacked-out special edition model makes Ram’s 1500 Rebel look even meaner

Ram Trucks will introduce a new, menacing-looking version of the 1500 pickup truck during the upcoming Detroit Auto Show. Named Rebel Black, the special edition model is essentially a blacked-out version of the off-road-focused 1500 Rebel that debuted at the same event two years ago.

Though its name suggests otherwise, the Rebel Black is offered in an array of different colors including white, silver, and red. It stands out from the regular Rebel with black trim on the front fascia and model-specific black alloy wheels wrapped by 33-inch off-road tires. The standard air suspension system gives the Rebel over ten inches of ground clearance, letting it drive over just about any obstacle mother nature can hurl at it.

The all-black look that characterizes the exterior continues in the cabin. The Rebel Black receives black trim on the center console, on the door panels, and around the instrument cluster, as well as black upholstery with gray contrast stitching. Adventure-ready rubber floor mats come standard, and the list of options includes durable Katzkin leather upholstery on the seats.

Ram hasn’t made any mechanical modifications to the Rebel Black. The truck’s base engine is a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 that produces 305 horsepower and 269 pound-feet of torque. Buyers seeking more grunt can step up to the 5.7-liter Hemi V8, which pumps out 395 horses and 410 pound-feet of twist. Rear-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission come standard, and all-wheel drive is available at an extra cost.

Sold only as a crew cab, the Ram 1500 Rebel Black carries a base price of $45,590 before a mandatory $1,320 destination charge is factored in. The model is scheduled to arrive in dealerships nationwide in March. Ram points out the Rebel Black is a special edition, but it hasn’t revealed how many examples it will build or when production will stop. Contacted by Digital Trends, a Ram spokesperson said the company isn’t ready to talk about production volume yet.