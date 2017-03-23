Techart celebrates spring with a 711-hp Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet

Why it matters to you More power and a look-at-me body kit show that the tuning industry is ready to venture where traditional automakers don't dare to go.

Currently, the most powerful convertible Porsche 911 available new from the factory is the Turbo S, which packs 580 horsepower. If that’s not enough, German tuner Techart has you covered with a 711-horsepower machine that’s as fast as it is head-turning.

Introduced just in time for spring, Techart’s GTstreet R Cabriolet is billed as a street-legal race car suitable for daily use. It started life as a 911 Turbo, but the rear-mounted 3.8-liter flat-six has been tuned to deliver 711 horsepower and 678 pound-feet of torque. Techart is reluctant to reveal its trade secrets, so we don’t know how the extra power was obtained. If we had to guess, we’d say bigger turbos and a reprogrammed ECU were part of the process.

The GTstreet R Cabriolet rockets from zero to 62 mph in just 2.7 seconds; if you want to void your 911’s factory warranty, this is one of the fastest ways to do it. And if you live in Germany, you’ll be able to get on the Autobahn and race to your office at 211 mph, potentially getting more free time back than those who commute in a self-driving car.

A full body kit helps the GTstreet R Cabriolet stand out from the regular-production model on which it’s based. The most visible add-on is a massive carbon fiber wing planted right on the rear deck lid. It was developed in a wind tunnel to improve handling by providing more downforce, according to Automobile Magazine. Other add-ons include gaping air vents cut into the front bumper, a splitter, fender flares, and an air diffuser integrated into the bottom part of the rear bumper.

The entire kit is made out of carbon fiber in order to keep weight in check. Center-locking wheels add a final touch to the custom look. Whether you love it or hate it, it’s difficult to deny that the Techart treatment gives the 911 Turbo Cabriolet a unique appearance.

The base Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet starts at $171,500 before options are factored in. Pricing for the Techart GTstreet R package hasn’t been announced yet, but don’t expect to get in the driver’s seat of one for under $200,000.