Acer Aspire C-Series offers a much more affordable Windows 10 all-in-one PC

Microsoft set the tone at the very high end of the Windows 10 all-in-one (AIO) desktop market with its incredibly expensive Surface Studio. As has generally been the case with Microsoft’s hardware efforts of late, the company has left plenty of room for its original equipment manufacturer partners to produce compelling Windows 10 hardware at lower price points.

For the most part, OEMs have played along, introducing a number of excellent Windows 10 machines of all kinds and at all price points, proving Microsoft’s strategy a success — at least by this measure. On Tuesday, Acer announced another such effort, and this time it’s a very low-cost all-in-one (AIO) desktop for the home market.

Dubbed the Aspire C Series, the new line of AIO machines is aimed squarely at users without any high-end gaming or application needs. A desktop machine that’s meant to look good in any area of the home, it sports sixth-generation Core i3 processors, a maximum of 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and up to 1TB HDD storage, With those specs, the Aspire C Series isn’t meant for more than casual gaming, viewing multimedia content, and typical productivity work.

As Frank Chang, Acer director of stationary products, puts it, “The new Acer Aspire C all-in-one desktops are an excellent choice for those desiring a gorgeous PC with ample power at a great price for managing your digital library of music, photos and video.”

Taking a cue from Microsoft’s Surface Studio, the Aspire C Series offers a tilting chassis that can move from a 5- to a 20-degree angle to allow users to find the perfect working position. The AIO comes in two display sizes, 23.8 inches and 21.5 inches, both of which utilize Full HD resolution.

Bluetooth 4.0 LE and 802.11ac Wi-Fi are the wireless options, with the former specifically intended to reduce wire clutter for keyboard and mouse connectivity. Nevertheless, the machines come with two USB 3.0 and two USB ports for wired accessories. A 1MB HD webcam, single array microphone, and dual speakers round out the audiovisual capabilities.

The Acer Aspire C-Series AIO will range in price from $450 to $700, offering a choice of Windows 10, Linux, or FreeDOS. A standard one-year warranty is provided. Acer hasn’t announced shipping dates for the machines other than to imply that they’d make great holiday gifts.