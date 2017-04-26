Acer Aspire Switch 3 Pro leaks confirm low-cost specifications

Why it matters to you Acer's 2-in-1 range could have a new entry-level version of its convertible tablets in the near future.

Acer may well have a new 2-in-1 tablet design in the works that comes in cheaper than its Switch Alpha 12, though it may have a similar design. Although not officially announced by Acer, leaked information gives us a good idea of what the convertible laptop will look like, as well as what some of its internal specifications could be.

One of the most interesting aspects of the new Acer system, which point to it being an entry-level option, is that it’s said to have a Pentium N4200 processor. Although a classic nomenclature of Intel’s processor lineup, it is weaker than the more commonplace Core i3, i5 and i7 CPUs.

However, that should help keep costs down, even though the retail listings for the unannounced 2-in-1 paint it as costing more than 600 euros ($650). That is most likely a placeholder price, so we would expect the actual cost to be far lower.

Other specifications that these listings cite, include 64GB of internal storage and that it will run Windows 10 Pro as its operating system. TabletMonkey’s leaked images show that, much like the Switch Alpha 12, the Switch 3 Pro will have a slimline black bezel, with a kickstand for media viewing and a detachable keyboard.

We also know that it has a combination of USB Type-A and Type-C ports, as well as a MicroSD card slot, which will allow for expanded storage beyond the basic 64GB.

We still don’t have a full list of specifications for the device, with no idea about potential hardware options or how much memory it may come with. There’s also no word on the battery life, which is of paramount importance in portable devices like this.

Official information about the Switch 3 Pro is expected to be released in the next 48 hours, as Acer’s annual product launch event in New York takes place on Thursday.