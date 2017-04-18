AMD Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition adds support for RX 580 and 570 GPUs

Why it matters to you If you're looking to get the best out of that new Radeon RX 580 or 570 GPU, then the latest AMD driver software is for you.

Every good graphics card needs a solid set of drivers to perform at its peak while avoiding the kind of instability that can ruin an otherwise excellent gaming session. That’s why AMD’s latest version of its Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition software suite should be welcome to users of the company’s latest GPUs.

Version 17.4.3 offers support for AMD’s recently released Radeon RX 580 and 570 line. In addition, the version brings the software suite up to speed with Microsoft’s recent release of Windows 10 Creators Update.

The Radeon RX 580 and 570 are the company’s next iteration of its GPUs based on the Polaris architecture, and serve as a stopgap to keep AMD fans satisfied until the release of the next-generation Vega GPUs. The RX 500 series offers faster clock speeds over the previous RX 400 series, and thus improved performance at the same price points. Be sure to check out our review of the Asus Strix Radeon RX 570 C 4GB.

Of course, the latest Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition software supports a wide range of current and previous AMD Radeon graphics cards, and the current version has some known issues that users might want to keep in mind. Here’s the list directly from AMD’s support page:

Radeon WattMan may fail to apply settings on some Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.

Radeon Settings may crash on switching Windows user after toggling AMD CrossFire technology mode.

A small amount of apps may still experience issues with borderless full-screen mode and AMD FreeSync technology if other applications or game launchers are running on the primary screen in the background.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and World of Warcraft may experience flickering or performance issues the first time the game is launched on a system boot with AMD FreeSync technology enabled. Workarounds include exiting and restarting the application or task switching (alt+tab) in and out of the game to fix the issue.

Generally speaking, Radeon ReLive also has some issues independent of version 17.4.3.

The Xbox DVR application may cause conflicts with Radeon ReLive, and users are urged to disable Xbox DVR if Radeon ReLive is experiencing issues.

Radeon ReLive may fail to install on AMD APU family products or experience a system hang or failure to record when using the recording feature on AMD APU family products.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently fail to work after performing task switches of applications. A workaround is to disable and then enable the feature in Radeon Software.

Radeon ReLive may exhibit corruption in recordings when capturing Microsoft Office applications.

Radeon ReLive may experience recording or streaming issues when task switching using alt+tab.

You can download the newest software via the AMD support site. Here are instructions on installing the Radeon Crimson ReLive Edition, as well as instructions on uninstalling the software.