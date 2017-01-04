Asus intros new mini PCs, displays, and a Wireless AC mesh-based network system

Just ahead of the CES 2017 convention in Las Vegas, Asus revealed its assault on the general and business markets spanning laptops, monitors, desktops, and more. In this edition we are covering new mini PCs, three desktop monitors, and the company’s jump into the mesh-based wireless networking arena. Unfortunately, we don’t have specific hardware details for now, but a general list of features the company provided prior to the official product reveal.

That said, the earliest product availability is in February with the VivoMini VC66 Mini PC. All other product releases are listed as the first, second, and third quarters of 2017, hence why some of the hardware details aren’t provided. Everything here seems to be focused on professionals although the company’s new networking product can be used in a home or office environment.

So here we go!

VivoMini UN65U

This device aims at the home and office sporting a Zen-inspired spin-metal-effect finish and smooth, rounded corners. It’s an ultra-compact miniature PC capable of producing a 3840 x 2160 resolution thanks to the latest seventh-generation Kaby Lake Core processors from Intel. It measures 5.15 x 5.15 x 2.04 inches and weighs a mere 1.54 pounds, making it extremely small and lightweight. It includes VESA mounting on the back too for sticking it under a desk or behind a monitor.

While we don’t have specific hardware details, Asus will provide owners of this model with its Business Manager suite of apps and functions to easily update apps, drivers, and the BIOS. Businesses can customize the BIOS to load up their logo when booting the device, backup data, manage the power settings, and set passwords to the USB ports. The mini PC also comes packed with two USB ports on the front to easily connect peripherals and storage devices.

Here’s a brief bullet list of the highlights provided by Asus: