25 Firefox add-ons that will make you love Mozilla’s browser even more

If your year is already starting to look chaotic, why not add new organization to your life? You’d be amazed what the right Firefox browser add-on can accomplish when you’re on the clock – or past the deadline. So, (somewhat) in order of universal usefulness, here are the top productivity add-ons for Firefox, and why we think these features are awesome.

StartHQ The spare new tab page of Firefox isn’t that impressive, and certainly doesn’t add much in the way of productivity. StartHQ changes that, however, by giving the new tab page a useful makeover that’s designed with cloud services in mind. Once integrated, you can open a tab and you can choose from your top websites, as well as search across cloud services such as Gmail and Dropbox. It’s very nice when you’re looking for something and you have no idea where it might be. Download now from: Mozilla

UI Eraser Do you find the Firefox menu to be too cluttered, especially when compared to more minimalist options like Google Chrome? UI Eraser can help you conquer these toolbar distractions. The convenient add-on allows you to strip bars, icons, and tools from the interface until you have only what you need. Download now from: Mozilla

Xmarks Xmarks essentially makes all your bookmarks and tabs universal. You can save tab collections and website bookmarks across browsers and devices with this add-on, or use it to access content you saved in Firefox on a different browser or computer. When it comes to traveling or collaborative work, this add-on can really hit the spot. Download now from: Mozilla

Hover Hound Hover Hound is a shopping add-on for a more particular kind of research — tech shopping. It works with Newegg and Amazon, providing instant comparison shopping with real-time prices, price history charts, and options for email alerts instead of price changes. Download now from: Mozilla

Honey The Honey add-on is a tremendous time saver for when you’re purchasing anything online. Want to make a purchase on a particular website? Honey will do a quick scan of all available coupons and promo codes, instantly try them all, and provide you with the ones that actually work. The list of websites Honey currently supports is also extensive and includes many major brands. Download now from: Mozilla

Diigo If you don’t need screenshots but still do a lot of research and notetaking online, Diigo could make your life much, much easier. The add-on essentially functions as an advanced highlighting tool that allows you too highlight passages, create digital post-it notes, and save everything for quick access on mobile devices and desktops. It captures screenshots, too, just in case. Download now from: Mozilla

Readability Readability is partly an accessibility add-on, but its primary features are all about organization. It comes with three major buttons, including one that allows you to immediately read something, one designed for later reading, and one that immediately send the content to your Kindle. It’s great for online research purposes! Download now from: Mozilla

Imagus Do you find yourself frequently opening images in new tabs to get a closer look or nab a screenshot? Imagus can make your judgments much, much easier thanks to a welcome port from Chrome to Firefox. Once integrated, you can hover your mouse over any image to view a full-size version in a pop-up window. The latest version of the software is also fast compared to older versions. Download now from: Mozilla

Lazarus Lazarus is here to save you from all your browser crash woes. If something suddenly fails, Lazarus will auto-save all your work and allow you to recover a form just as it was before the bad thing happened (this applies primarily to text). It’s great if you are blogging or just filling out a bunch of web forms – like resume sections – and don’t want to take any chances. Download now from: Mozilla