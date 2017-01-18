Scan 25 pages per minute from the road with Epson’s new portable document scanner

Why it matters to you The USB-powered scanner promises increased efficiency for road warriors, saving time when it’s needed most.

At 25 pages per minute, Epson’s new DS-320 document scanner is the fastest in its class. Built for professionals on the go, the portable scanner can be plugged into a wall or powered straight over a USB connection. It also features a 20-page automatic document feeder and one-pass duplex scanning, perfect for digitizing business cards and other print materials that would otherwise have to be carried with you.

In addition to saving documents to a user’s computer, the scanner can upload them directly to various cloud services, including Evernote, Google Drive, Dropbox, and more. Optical Character Recognition (OCR) software can create searchable PDFs and editable Microsoft Word files from text documents, while the included Epson Document Capture software has additional features for digitizing photos, including automatic image clean up, cropping, and color enhancement. Users who would prefer to use their existing document management software with the DS-320 can do so thanks to TWAIN driver support.

Epson describes the scanner as being able to handle a wide variety of media types that road warriors are likely to come across, from paper receipts to stiff ID tags, with ease. Business cards collected from events can be scanned stacks at a time and organized with the included Presto! BizCard software. At 8.5 inches wide, the DS-320 can handle most common document sizes down to a minimum of 2 by 2.75 inches. It can also receive panoramic media up to 44 inches long. It has an optical resolution of 600 dots per inch (1,200 with interpolation) and 48-bit color input (24-bit output).

At 11 inches wide by 3.5 inches deep and just 2 inches tall, the scanner is also well suited to a home office or event space where desk space is limited. It will be available later this month from select retailers and Epson.com for $299.