HP’s affordable ZBook 15u mobile workstation for professionals gets major update

The Windows PC ecosystem just keeps growing and growing. CES 2017 just barely ended, and we’re already getting inundated with a new round of announcements for a wide variety of desktop, notebook, and gaming PCs.

After a strong CES event where it introduced a host of exciting new machines like the Spectre x360 15″ 2-in-1 and an updated Sprout PC, HP is following up with an updated notebook that targets proefessionals. Specifically, HP wants us to know that the the ZBook 15u mobile workstation has received the latest components while remaining available at the same relatively low retail price.

The ZBook 15u has always been aimed at professionals who are more concerned about editing video and rendering 3D drawings than running general productivity apps and the latest gaming titles. With that in mind, the ZBook 15u uses professional-grade graphics that are optimized for applications like AutoCAD and Photoshop, along with other high-end components meant to support editing the largest images and videos.

HP has updated the ZBook 15u with seventh-generation Core i5 and i7 processors to leverage the highest possible CPU performance while keeping battery life in mind. The Zbook 15u also offers AMD FirePro professional graphics, up to 2TB of storage with optional HP Z Turbo Drive G2 technology, and up to 32GB of fast DDR4 RAM.

Additionally, the Zbook 15u supports HP’s Fast Charge technology that can bring the battery up to a 50 percent charge in only 30 minutes. The machine’s MIL-STD 810G certification is the result of 120,000 hours of testing using HP’s Total Test Process, and is meant to confirm the Zbook 15u’s reliability. ISV-certified drivers mean that the AMD FirePro graphics will run with the highest levels of stability and performance.

Finally, HP has updated the Zbook 15u with the latest connectivity options, including USB 3.1 Type-C, DisplayPort 1.2, and more. HP Sure Start Gen3 provides the company’s highest level of system security by monitoring in-memory BIOS to make the machine as hacker-proof as possible. HP Remote Graphics Software for remote collaboration, HP Performance Advisor for optimal performance, and HP Velocity for reliable and fast networking round out the professional-grade utilities.

The HP Zbook 15u is availableas of January 11, with retail pricing starting at $1,080. Interested customers can check out the complete datasheet to help make the increasingly difficult decision between an ever-widening array of new Windows PCs to choose from.