Lenovo unleashes its Legion on gamers, with new Nvidia-powered laptops

PC gaming has arguably never been bigger than it is right now, with various storefronts offering broad swathes of new releases, classic titles at bargain prices, and the continuing evolution of virtual reality. With that in mind, it’s no surprise that Lenovo has made the decision to launch a dedicated gaming brand.

Lenovo Legion will offer gamers hardware that meets their technical specifications, boasting external designs that are a little more attention-grabbing than the company’s standard fare. The first two systems to be released as part of this effort are the Legion Y520 and the Legion Y720.

Lenovo Legion Y520

Lenovo describes its Legion Y520 laptop as “lean and mean” and looking at the system’s specs, it’s not too difficult to understand why. The PC has been designed with portability in mind, but there’s clearly been no compromise in terms of performance.

The most capable version of the Y520 packs an Intel seventh generation Core i7 processor, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, and 16GB of DDR4 memory, with two SODIMM slots for further expansion. Buyers can select either a PCIe SSD as large as 512GB or a SATA HDD as large as 2TB.

Key Specs 15.6-inch, FHD display Core i7 processor GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 16GB DDR4 512GB SSD/2TB HDD Harman certified speakers Up to four hours of battery life

These specs should ensure that the system can run new releases, but Lenovo hasn’t stopped there — the Y520 has also been imbued with high-end audio-video components to ensure that games are presented at their very best.

A 15.6-inch full HD 1,920 x 1,080 IPS display will ensure that gamers can fully appreciate the graphical accomplishments of new releases. Meanwhile, a pair of Harman certified speakers with support for Dolby Audio Premium should draw them into the experience, even without a pair of gaming headphones.

On top of all that, the Y520 boasts a high-performance keyboard that can stand up to the strict requirements of gaming audiences. Its 1.7mm of key travel helps make sure that every keystroke is received accurately, while its optional backlighting feature helps users keep track of the length and breadth of the keyboard in low light conditions.

The Lenovo Legion Y520 is priced at $900 and will be available in February.