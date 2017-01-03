Lenovo’s Surface Pro clone gets serious, while its ThinkPad X1 series goes on a diet

The second part of Lenovo’s massive CES 2017 invasion has begun with the introduction of a new Miix 2-in-1 device and the next generation of its ThinkPad X1 family of products. The new Miix 720 targets both business and general customers, while the updated ThinkPad X1 line mostly targets professionals. What users will see in this specific retail attack are features like Thunderbolt 3, Wireless AD (WiGig) connectivity, IR cameras supported by Windows Hello, and storage options supporting the OPAL2 certification.

So let’s dive in!

Lenovo Miix 720 with Lenovo Active Pen 2

For starters, we have the Lenovo Mixx 720, a 2-in-1 device with a detachable backlit keyboard. The company offers many different configurations, so the specifications listed below are more generalized. The device packs a seventh-generation “Kaby Lake” Intel Core processor, up to 16GB of system memory, and a nice 2,880 x 1,920 resolution that should be great for outdoor use due to an incredibly high level of brightness.

What’s notable about the Miix 720 is that it includes an IR camera on the front along with the 1MP camera. It supports Windows Hello so that users merely look at the Miix 720 to unlock the device without the need for login credentials. It also sports a USB 3.1 Type-C port and an included Lenovo Active Pen for writing by hand directly on the screen, to hand-edit photos, and more.

However, what customers won’t see here is a Signature Edition of Windows 10, which is a clean install of Microsoft’s latest operating system without all the bloat. Lenovo has loaded on the extra software with 15 software installs including Lenovo Photo Master 2.0, McAfee LiveSafe, Lenovo Cloud Disk, Yandex, Lenovo PC Manager, and more.