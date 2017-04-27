Logitech’s Universal Folio keyboard case works with any platform

Why it matters to you If you want to make sure your new case will work with whatever nine- or 10-inch tablet you buy, then be sure to consider Logitech's latest.

If you are a big tablet user, then you know the advantages of a nice case that can double as a keyboard dock. The market is full of options that made for specific tablets, but there are fewer good options that work with any tablet — and so if you buy a case and then switch tablets, you are stuck with a case you do not need.

Logitech recognizes this pain point and has developed a solution. The new Logitech Universal Folio is a case and keyboard dock combination that promises to work perfectly well with any nine- or 10-inch tablet, no matter who makes it.

In terms of its design, the Universal Folio is made to be durable and spill-resistant, to provide a measure of protection during daily use. It is also made to secure any tablet, with a patented four-point grip that locks onto a tablet regardless of design and keeps it in place. An integrated pen hold can make sure your pen, pencil, or stylus remains with you.

The Universal Folio also integrates a keyboard with a generous 2mm of travel and large spacing for comfortable typing. The keyboard incorporates dedicate function and shortcut keys that work with iOS, Android, and Windows tablets, and it is locked into place in what Logitech characterizes as the perfect typing position, even on uneven surfaces.

Logitech designed the Universal Folio to be durable and to meet the company’s exacting engineering standards. It adds a strap that securely closes the case and keeps everything securely in place. Finally, a replaceable coin battery can power the keyboard for up to two years thanks to Logitech’s smart management system. Bluetooth 3.0 provides the connectivity between the tablet and the keyboard.

Logitech is shipping the Universal Folio for $60 and it is also available at retailers like Amazon for immediate shipment. The company provides a one-year limited warranty to keep you protected. If you want to invest in a case that will work with your next tablet as well as the one you’re using today, then the Logitech Universal Folio seems like a flexible option.

