Microsoft could finally bring Focused Inbox to the Windows 10 Mail app

Why it matters to you The Windows 10 Mail app is relatively feature-poor compared to the iOS and Android Outlook Mobile apps, but Microsoft seems to finally be taking steps to rectify that.

Microsoft’s cross-platform strategy has been one of the more striking aspects of its recent transition from the Windows company to the “cloud-first, mobile-first” productivity solutions company. It’s no longer true that Microsoft only makes apps for Windows, and in fact, some of its apps work best on iOS and Android.

One example of this phenomenon is the Outlook Mobile app, which has offered features and functionality on iOS and Android that have been pulled over from Microsoft’s purchase of the popular Accompli email app, but that haven’t yet made their way to the Windows 10 Mail app. One of those features is the Focused Inbox, which was promised by Microsoft but not yet delivered — a situation that is to be rectified in February 2017, as Neowin reports.

More: Microsoft will soon be rolling out Focused Inbox to all Outlook users

Focused Inbox lets users more clearly and efficiently organize their email inboxes by putting important messages in their own folder. With Focused Inbox turned on, the inbox will have two tabs labeled “Focused” and “Other,” letting users quickly triage the messages that Outlook assumes are the most important. Fortunately, Focused Inbox can also be turned off, for users who find Outlook’s predictive powers to be less than accurate.

Microsoft indicated in October 2016 that the Focused Inbox feature would make its way to the Windows 10 Mail app on mobile devices and to Outlook 2016 in November 2016, but that deadline obviously passed with no update in sight. However, Microsoft updated a recent blog post indicating that “All supported Outlook.com account(s) will be able to see Focused Inbox in the Mail app for Windows 10 starting in February 2017.”

It looks like Office 2016 still isn’t going to see the Focused Inbox feature anytime soon. And while the blog post indicates a February date for Windows 10, the accompanying chart does not — and so we still recommend some patience. However, at least there’s some movement in bringing the Windows 10 Mail app more in line with its iOS and Android counterparts.