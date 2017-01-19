Surface Studio gets its first firmware update, Surface Pro 4 its latest

Why it matters to you Microsoft continues its recent work to improve the stability of its Surface line with a pair of firmware updates.

Microsoft’s Surface Studio is its newest machine in the Surface line, bringing an innovative new all-in-one (AIO) concept to the desktop PC. The Surface Pro 4 is Microsoft’s oldest current Surface machine, serving as the “tablet that can replace your notebook.”

Microsoft issued updates for the two machines, with the Surface Studio getting its first ever firmware update and the Surface Studio getting its first significant update in a couple of months. Today, Microsoft released information on exactly what was included in the updates, as Neowin reports.

The Surface Studio hasn’t been in the hands of users for very long, having been introduced at Microsoft’s October 2016 Windows 10 Creators Update event. Sales have been strong for the very niche and expensive device, and early adopters have a decent update to look forward to that might address some early issues:

Nvidia GeForce GTX 980M and GTX 965M 21.21.13.7620: Reduces time to wake from sleep and improves compatibility with the latest games

Surface UEFI 117.1394.768.0: Improves time to wake up from sleep and speech recognition accuracy

Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) OED 8.20.0.968: Improves reliability of Skype call audio and notification alerts

Intel Smart Sound Technology (Intel SST) Audio Controller 8.20.0.968: Improves reliability of Skype call audio and notification alerts

Intel Ethernet Connection (1) I219-LM 12.15.23.8: Improves Ethernet connection stability

The December 2016 update for the Surface Pro 4 was quite limited, and owners have likely been waiting for a more significant update. Microsoft has delivered with the January 2017 update, which provides a slew of new drivers and firmware to address a number of issues:

Surface Pro 4 Firmware 2.0.302.0: Improves keyboard stability

Intel Precise Touch Device 1.2.0.78: Disables touch when cover is closed

Surface Integration Service Device 1.0.241.0: Improves battery life during sleep

Surface Integration 1.0.121.0: Improves battery life during sleep

Surface Toshiba Storage Firmware 1.1.617.0: improves storage performance

Surface Embedded Controller Firmware: 103.1414.256.0: Adds support for an upcoming product release

Surface System Aggregator 103.1413.258.0: Adds support for an upcoming product release

Surface UEFI 106.1414.768.0: Improves system stability

Microsoft seems to have stabilized the reliability and stability of the Surface line after some early issues with its Surface Pro and Surface Book offerings. So far, the company has largely avoided any major issues with the Surface Studio, and today’s firmware update would appear to continue the recent tradition of keeping the Surface line more stable and productive.