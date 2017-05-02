Surprise! Microsoft is selling three new Surface-based Bluetooth peripherals

During Microsoft’s press event on Wednesday, the company introduced the upcoming Creators Update for Windows 10 — debuting in spring 2017 — the Surface all-in-one PC, and an updated Surface Book laptop. What the company didn’t showcase were the three Surface-branded peripherals that recently showed up in the Bluetooth Special Interest Group database. Instead, the company quietly added the three new peripherals to its online store during the press briefing.

The Surface Ergonomic Keyboard

Up for pre-order now is the $130 Microsoft Surface Ergonomic Keyboard. It connects to a Windows device through Bluetooth 4.0 Low Energy, meaning the two AAA batteries should last for a good, long while. The overall form factor looks as if the device was exposed to high heat, as it bends slightly upward vertically and caves in horizontally so that your hands rest naturally on the keys.

“The unique palm rest and subtle changes to the keytop geometry, split space bar, and naturally arched shape help protect you from hand and wrist strain, while improving your typing form,” the product listing states.

As expected, the keyboard is outfitted with the Surface brand’s trademark gray colors, with the keys and cushioned palm rest contrasting against a softer base. The spacebar splits into two physical keys allowing users to program one for an additional keyboard command if desired. Overall, the keyboard sports a proprietary material called Alcantara that features “unique aesthetic, sensory, and technical qualities.”

Compatible with: Surface Pro 4, Surface Book, Surface Studio Connector type: Bluetooth 4.0 LE Operating system: Windows 10, Bluetooth Smart Ready Dimensions: 18.11 x 9.02 x 1.36 inches Weight: 2.23 pounds Battery: 2x AAA Alkaline (included) Battery life: Up to 12 months Warranty: One-year limited hardware warranty Store link: Head here Price: $130

The Surface Keyboard

This unit we actually saw during Microsoft’s presentation and through press images, although the company did not make any fuss over it. As shown in the image, the peripheral is extremely thin and sleek, earning Microsoft’s coveted Surface label. This keyboard should be great for customers on the move who need a separate, physical input device rather than using a touchscreen to enter characters.

Like its larger ergonomic sibling, the Surface Keyboard sports the traditional Surface colors, with the keys decorated in a darker gray than the body. The keys seem flat and low, so do not expect the “clicky” feel associated with mechanical keyboards. The focus here, it seems, is on the keys, with the main body creating a small, thin border around all the letters and numbers.

Notice here that, unlike the more expensive ergonomic version, the Surface Keyboard is not locked down to several devices and a specific operating system. Thus, you could seemingly pair it up with an Android tablet or an iPad. This unit is up for pre-ordering as well.

Connection type: Bluetooth 4.0 and 4.1 Low Energy Operating systems: Windows 10/8.1/8

Windows 10 Mobile

MacOS 10.10.5/10.11.1/10.11.4

Android 4.4.2 to 5.0 Dimensions: 16.57 x 4.43 x 7.6 inches Weight: 14.79 ounces Battery: 2x AAA Alkaline (included) Battery life: Up to 12 months Warranty: One-year limited hardware warranty Store link: Head here Price: $100

The Surface Mouse

If you are looking for a little style for your desktop, Microsoft now offers the squashed Surface Mouse for customers to pre-order. We use that description because the peripheral looks a little flattened, as if it is made of clay and a child decided to squash it down with a fist. Do not get us wrong — the design is indeed elegant sleek, sporting the trademark Surface gray rather nicely.

The new mouse features two buttons that are defined only by a small slit down the center where the metal scroll wheel resides. It is sculpted to look good and fit comfortably in your hand, making it a great complement to either Surface Keyboard. It even works with all devices that support Bluetooth 4.0 and higher. Here are the specs: