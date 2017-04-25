Nvidia’s latest GeForce drivers get you ready for ‘Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III’

Why it matters to you If you pre-ordered Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III and use an Nvidia GeForce GPU, then get updated to the latest drivers for the best performance.

GPU makers are constantly updating their drivers to ensure the best possible game performance. In some instances, specific games are targeted, and such is the case with the latest Nvidia GeForce Game Ready Drivers.

Specifically, Nvidia is particularly proud of the performance that its version 381.89 WHQL drivers bring to a handful of new and upcoming titles. The latest GeForce driver update offers enhanced performance for Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III, Heroes of the Storm 2.0, Batman: Arkham VR, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Wilson’s Heart.

Of course, enhanced performance in specific gaming titles is only part of the story when it comes to the newest drivers. Version 381.89 also brings support for the Nvidia Titan Xp GPU along with a handful of new features, including the following as listed in Nvidia’s release notes:

Added support for Windows 10 Creators Update.

Added DTS X and Dolby Atmos support for 5.1.2 speaker configuration.

Added Dolby Vision support for games.

Added Nvidia AnselTM support for Snake Pass and Kona.

Nvidia Control Panel

Display page: Added the option to override the Windows 10 control of desktop

color settings.

The new drivers also bring some fixes:

[Sniper Elite 3]: The game crashes. [1880113]

[Notebook][eDP panel]: Blue-screen (code 3B) occurs followed by the Recovery screen during software unbundling process. [1900432]

[GeForce GTX 1060]: Blue-screen crash occurs pointing to driver (Nvlddmkm.sys) after the system reboots from sleep mode. [1814559]

GPU idling voltage has increased. [1904229]

Finally, the version 381.89 has a number of known issues with a variety of supported operating systems. Here are some highlights regarding Windows 10 support, and be sure to check the release notes for other issues that you might encounter:

[GeForce Experience]: Driver installation may fail when attempting to perform a driver overinstall. To workaround, perform a clean installation.

[SLI][GeForce GTX 1080][Battlefield 1 XP1]: With SLI enabled, corruption appears in the game when switching between full-screen and windowed mode. [1889162]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Mass Effect: Andromeda]: Random memory errors may occur when playing the game. [1887520]

[GeForce GTX 1080 Ti][Sid Meirie’s Civilization VI][G-Sync/SLI/DirectX 12]: Black corruption appears while entering the in-game menu after skipping the cutscene. [200283322]

[GeForce GTX Titan X][Ansel][Ghost Recon Wildlands]: With FXAA enabled from the Nvidia Control Panel, the application crashes when enabling the in-game Ansel UI. [200283194]

Error code 43 appears in the Device Manager after installing the driver with HDMI display connected. [200283276]

[Pascal][Notebook]: The display remains blank while over-installing the driver, requiring a reboot. [200273603]

[GM204, Tom Clancy’s The Division Survival DLC] Game crashes, pointing to ntdll.dll when changed to full-screen and to windowed full-screen. [200252894]

[GM204, ShadowPlay] For Honor silently may crash if the intro video is skipped while instant replay is on. [200247313]

As always, you can open the Nvidia GeForce Experience app and grab the update there. Or, head to the Nvidia support page and download the update yourself. Follow the directions, and then get ready for some gameplay improvements.