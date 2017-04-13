First commercially available flying car will debut at Monaco supercar show

Why it matters to you Automaker AeroMobil has produced the world's first commercially available flying car. Will James Bond one day be behind the wheel?

Eastern European country Slovakia isn’t known for its motor industry. However, one automaker has spent the past several years trying to change that reputation in the most impressive way possible — by attempting to bring to market a genuine flying car, combining the best bits of a luxury sports car with those of a light aircraft.

After a few years of fascinating developments, AeroMobil has now announced that it’s unveiling its eagerly-awaited AeroMobil Flying Car at Top Marques Monaco, the world’s most exclusive supercar show, later this month.

“We will hold the press conference in Monaco next week on April 20,” Stefan Vadocz, AeroMobil’s chief communications officer, told Digital Trends. “We will be releasing most of the information like the specs, price, and production volume then.”

Sadly, Vadocz wouldn’t share more information, but we do know that this will be the company’s first commercially available vehicle, which is certainly quite a big deal. It also includes “hundreds of improvements” over the prototype AeroMobil showed off two and a half years ago in Vienna, Austria.

The vehicle itself is a completely integrated aircraft, as well as being a fully-functioning four-wheeled car, powered by hybrid propulsion. The hope is that, by offering the best of both worlds, users can choose between either taking the road or air to work.

“AeroMobil aims to make personal transportation vastly more efficient and environmentally friendly by allowing significantly faster door-to-door travel for medium distance trips and in areas with limited or missing road infrastructure,” a press release issued by the company reads.

Finally, it’s worth noting that the whole thing has supposedly been created in full compliance with regulatory frameworks for both cars and airplanes, so hopefully there shouldn’t be too much red tape stopping these marvels from getting airborne!

Pre-orders for the vehicle are set to take place this year, although as of yet there’s no definitive word on when the finished product will be landing in our driveways — and runways.