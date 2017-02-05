Awesome tech you can’t buy yet: Turntables, Juicers, and Ultralight folding Kayaks

At any given moment, there are approximately a zillion crowdfunding campaigns on the web. Take a stroll through Kickstarter or Indiegogo, and you’ll find no shortage of weird, useless, and downright stupid projects out there — alongside some real gems. In this column, we cut through all the worthless wearables and Oculus Rift ripoffs to round up the week’s most unusual, ambitious, and exciting projects. But don’t grab your wallet just yet. Keep in mind that any crowdfunded project can fail — even the most well-intentioned. Do your homework before cutting a check for the gadget of your dreams.

Although audio technology has made incredible strides over the last 40 years, the traditional turntable has remained relatively unchanged — but Love wants to change that. “Record sales have spiked over 60 percent in recent years, but nearly half of the people who own vinyl records don’t play them,”said CH Pinhas, CEO of Love Turntable Inc. “Our goal is to make it simple for anyone to enjoy the natural melodies and pure traditional sound of analog through the convenience of modern-day technology.”

Pinhas’s creation, the Love Turntable, is the update you’ve been waiting for. It’s a record player with all the modern bells and whistles you could ever want. Using its linear tracking sensor, Love can scan any record to determine its size and number of tracks, and with nothing more than a tap, users can turn the turntable on and off, or skip to the next track. Plus, the device actually spins on top of the record (which remains still), while employing a traditional cartridge and stylus to pay homage to the tactile experience and classic sound that true vinyl enthusiasts know and love.

