Charge your phone and so much more with this cool little pen

Why it matters to you Plain old pens can be boring gifts, but the ChargeWrite is anything but -- it's also a powerbank, memory drive, stylus, and more.

You can’t just gift someone a pen these days. It has to be a pen that is also a camera that is also an app that will help you track how many steps you’ve taken. And while the ChargeWrite doesn’t quite check all those boxes, you can rest assured that it is no ordinary pen. With a built-in external 16GB flash memory drive and a powerbank charger, this pen is also a stylus, screen cleaner, powerbank, and storage drive.

The result of a collaboration between Montreal-based entrepreneurs Shaun Teblum and Rob Gold, the ChargeWrite seeks to solve two problems: One, having your phone die midday; and two, never having a pen when you need one (because despite the ubiquity of mobile devices, sometimes you need an actual writing utensils). Now you’ll never forget your pen at home, because your most prized possession (your phone) depends on it.

“It happens to the best of us, we rush through that important call, silently hoping the battery doesn’t die at the worst possible moment.” said Shaun Teblum, co-founder of ChargeWrite. “Whether you’re a student, or a professional, most of us need to give our phone a mid-afternoon boost, and ChargeWrite is an easy way to do that.”

With two months left in its Indiegogo campaign, ChargeWrite has already garnered the support of nearly 500 backers, and has raised over $30,000, which is over 300 percent of its original goal. So what differentiates ChargeWrite from other charging devices? First off, it’s cable free — all the adapters needed to charge both the pen and your smartphone are built in. Further, this writing device features a universal smartphone tip, which means you can plug it into any iPhone lightning port or any Micro USB device, including Android phones. Moreover, the ChargeWrite is there when you need it, as it’s capable of holding its own full charge for over a month.

“We designed ChargeWrite to pack as much battery as possible, yet still be small enough to be comfortable to write with,” explains Teblum. “It’s packed with features, it’s easy to use, and it’s always there when you need it.”

Starting at just $29, ChargeWrite wants to fit any budget, and you can get yours here.