Get 20 percent off the Audio Technica turntable, just in time for Record Store Day

In the age of digital music and online streaming, physical music seems to have been largely left by the wayside. However, that hasn’t stopped audio enthusiasts from rekindling a public interest in vinyl records, and there’s a wide variety of turntables on the market today ranging from entry-level players to advanced models that cost thousands.

Most of us who want to bust out the old vinyls (or try them for the first time) don’t need anything too fancy, and a solid record player like the highly affordable Audio Technica AT-LP60 turntable fits the bill perfectly. This budget-friendly stereo turntable is belt-driven and can handle both 7-inch and 12-inch records at 33-1/3 and 45 RPM, letting you play the most common types of vinyls from singles to LPs.

An anti-resonance die-cast aluminum platter and Audio Technica’s proprietary Dual Magnet phono cartridge deliver clear sound with a wow and flutter measurement of less than 0.25 percent, and a signal-to-noise ratio of less than 50 dB. This will keep you basking in the warm tones of analog audio without excessive distortion, to help you enjoy classic music as it was meant to be played.

The AT-LP60’s integrated phono preamp with RCA output makes it simple to connect it to your computer, speakers, home stereo, and virtually any other audio device with an analog audio input. Unlike many turntables, this model offers plenty of playback options even with devices that lack a dedicated phono port, allowing you to quickly hook your turntable up to your wider home audio setup.

The Audio Technica AT-LP60 turntable normally costs $99 and is a great value even at that price, but a limited-time 20 percent discount brings the silver AT-LP60 down even further to just $79 on Amazon. This is an excellent opportunity to hop on the vinyl bandwagon without spending too much money.

