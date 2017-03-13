The Aukey KM-G3 mechanical keyboard is just $49 for a short time

Many gamers, writers, and others who spend considerable amounts of time at their computers will preach the importance of choosing a quality keyboard, particularly one that features old-school mechanical switches rather than the “rubber dome” system that most modern designs use. If you need a new mechanical keyboard or if you use a standard model and want to upgrade, then Amazon is offering the Aukey KM-G3 mechanical keyboard for $49 with the checkout code AUKRGBG3, giving you a combined discount of $31 for a limited time.

Mechanical keyboards like the Aukey KM-G3 are popular and highly regarded for the increased precision and improved tactile feel that mechanical switches provide. When you type on most standard modern keyboards, each key presses down on a rubber dome switch attached to a single-piece membrane. While efficient and cost-saving, this dome design can give the keys a “squishy” feel when compared to a mechanical keyboard where each key uses its own complete mechanical switch. This gives mechanical keyboards their characteristic springy feel and clicking sound which many users find to be very satisfying.

The Aukey KM-G3 mechanical keyboard uses blue switches in each of its 104 keys, making it a good all-around option for general typing due to the significant tactile feel and audible feedback that blue switches offer. The keys on the KM-G3 are also backlit for easy typing in the dark, while 10 lighting effects, seven different colors, and five gaming pre-sets let you customize the appearance to your liking.

The Aukey KM-G3 mechanical keyboard is a solid and affordable option even at its discounted price of $65, but the limited-time coupon code AUKRGBG3 saves you even more money by bringing the price down to just $49 at checkout. Aukey is a popular manufacturer of computer peripherals and the KM-G3 has earned solid reviews all around, so if you’re shopping for a good mechanical keyboard then be sure to snag this deal before it expires.

Buy it for $49 on Amazon with code ‘AUKRGBG3’