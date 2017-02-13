Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth speaker can be your outdoor audio companion for $45

If you enjoy an active lifestyle, then you know that finding tech built tough enough for the great outdoors can be a challenge. With the water-resistant Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth speaker, now $45 on Amazon, you’ll no longer have to leave your music at home when you hit the trail. This rugged unit’s silicone rubber housing and water resistance make it the ideal companion for your next outdoor adventure.

Under the hood, the Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth speaker sports two 5-watt drivers for big sound in a compact package that comes in at just under eight inches long. The portable device utilizes Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, which instantly syncs with your smartphone or tablet, and the speaker can stream audio from a distance of up to 33 feet. You can also hook up the SoundTank directly to your audio source via the included 3.5mm cable.

The speaker weighs 1.4 pounds and has a convenient attachment point on the side of the body so you can strap it to the outside of your pack or hang it up to keep it off the ground. A 1/4”-20 screw mount on the bottom of the SoundTrak fits most standard tripods, as well as similar mounts. The internal battery offers up to 30 hours of continuous play time on a single charge so you’re not constantly hunting for a power source while on the go.

At just $45 on Amazon, the Aukey SoundTank Bluetooth speaker is now available for a $10 discount. It currently has a 4.5-star user rating. Aukey is a popular and well-regarded manufacturer of portable tech, and offers a two-year warranty on the device for some added peace of mind. If you’re in the market for a compact outdoor wireless speaker that doesn’t sacrifice sound quality for durability, then the Aukey SoundTank is a solid option that doesn’t break the bank.

