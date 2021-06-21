All the latest Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals and sales

Prime Day deals have arrived at last, and to help you in your shopping we’ve checked out all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals so you don’t have to go digging yourself. There are tons of different Bluetooth speakers out there so we’ve helped you out by picking out the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales while also taking the time to look at whether now is the best time to buy a new Bluetooth speaker, and we also looked at what to spot when buying one. Whether you’re looking for a small portable Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or for a larger device for the living room, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales for you right here.

If you know you’re after something a little more specific in the Prime Day sales, we’ve also got a look at the best Prime Day speaker deals for a more living room-friendly setup. Or if you’ve realized you actually need a soundbar to hook up to your TV, check out the Prime Day soundbar deals for the inside scoop there. Whatever your needs and requirements may be, we’ve got you covered with all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales and everything else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Traditionally, Prime Day is a great time to snap up new technology for less and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals this year. Back to its traditional summertime slot, Prime Day is a particularly tempting time to snap up a new Bluetooth speaker or two as it’s likely you’ll be outdoors a lot more for a while, meaning you will probably want to enjoy your favorite music or podcasts at the same time. This is an ideal time to purchase with sales often rivaling the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday and with no other major sales event on the horizon.

It’s far more practical than waiting until the fall to dive into the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales as you get the benefit of enjoying it right now rather than needing to wait a few months. It’s highly likely that deals won’t be better during those sales either so the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales are the ones to go for.

There’s also the benefit of the exclusivity of Prime Day sales. Because Prime Day is only available for Amazon Prime members, you’ve got slightly less competition when seeking out the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. Rather than being up against everyone, it’s just you and other Prime members, meaning inventory is usually a little better than other sales.

There’s also the benefit that Bluetooth speaker technology is a mature technology, meaning you could even purchase a few gifts in time for the holidays, knowing that you’re planning ahead and don’t need to worry about additional expenses later in the year. After all, this is a sales event that rivals anything you’ll see until much later on in 2021.

Having said that, keep an eye on any incremental discounts that aren’t actually that great. Many deals are genuinely good but a few small discounts slip by and these aren’t so hot. Don’t be lured in simply because the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals are time-limited. Buy smart and know what you’re getting into.

As with any new purchase, it’s important to consider your budget before you dive into the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new Bluetooth speaker so bear that in mind. If you’re on a tight budget, our look at the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 is the ideal starting point so you know what brands to look for among the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. While it’s tempting to stick to only big name brands, if you’re on a really tight budget, you can still get a great deal by buying inexpensive budget Bluetooth speakers, with brands such as Anker and Aukey often working out much cheaper than the likes of JBL or Bose.

Having said that, if you’re looking to invest in a long-term solution, it makes sense to spend a little more. Brands like Bose, Sony, and B&O are particular standout options and each brand also tends to look pretty stylish. Expect powerful beats as well as additional extras such as companion apps so you can tweak the equalizer to your liking — something budget speakers rarely offer.

Speaking of style, it’s also important to think about what you need the Bluetooth speaker for. For instance, if you plan on taking it on hikes or to the beach or pool, you may want to track down one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers in the sales. Battery life will also be an important consideration here as it’s likely you won’t be (or want to be) near a power source. Something rugged is helpful, too, if you’re hiking or worried about smashing a speaker on the rocks while you travel. Some speakers are far more delicate than others.

Of course, if you’re not planning on leaving your home with your Bluetooth speaker then check out our look at the best Bluetooth speakers for your home. There are plenty of great options out there. Your focus here should be on sound quality (as always) but also looks. It’s likely you want something that fits into your home aesthetic well and only you truly know what that is. We can advise on quality but when it comes to looks, it’s all down to what you prefer to stare at. Battery life will be less relevant here but sometimes it’s nice to have some extra juice so don’t limit to yourself solely to mains-powered options.

Other features to consider include being able to pair your speaker up with others, as well as whether it works as a smart speaker or not. The latter is either going to be amazing for you or irrelevant, depending on your needs. If you’re hiking, you probably won’t have a Wi-Fi signal, meaning Alexa support won’t be much help, but at home it’s useful to be able to talk to your speaker instead of having to rush to your phone.

You may also want to consider the location of your speaker. For instance, a speaker that lights up could be useful in your child’s bedroom if they also need a night light, but you probably won’t be too interested in an extra light in your living room or kitchen.

Whatever you’re looking for, the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales are pretty vast so it’s a good move to consider just what might work best for you before you hit that buy button.

