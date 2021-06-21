  1. Deals
Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals for 2021

All the latest Amazon Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals and sales

Prime Day deals have arrived at last, and to help you in your shopping we’ve checked out all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals so you don’t have to go digging yourself. There are tons of different Bluetooth speakers out there so we’ve helped you out by picking out the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales while also taking the time to look at whether now is the best time to buy a new Bluetooth speaker, and we also looked at what to spot when buying one. Whether you’re looking for a small portable Bluetooth speaker to take to the beach or for a larger device for the living room, we’ve got all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales for you right here.

If you know you’re after something a little more specific in the Prime Day sales, we’ve also got a look at the best Prime Day speaker deals for a more living room-friendly setup. Or if you’ve realized you actually need a soundbar to hook up to your TV, check out the Prime Day soundbar deals for the inside scoop there. Whatever your needs and requirements may be, we’ve got you covered with all the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales and everything else you need to know before you hit the buy button.

Best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals

Ultimate Ears - MEGABOOM 3 Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$199
Easily the most powerful Bluetooth speaker in its class, the Megaboom 3 is fully water- and dust-proof and very rugged too. A massive 20-hour battery life means it can outlast your longest parties.
Buy at Best Buy
Extra $2 off with on-page coupon

OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) Bluetooth Portable Speaker

$26 $35
Easily one of the best Bluetooth speakers for under $50, the OontZ Angle 3 gets 14 hours of battery life, plus it's splash-proof and works as a speakerphone.
Buy at Amazon

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 6

$300
With a huge 50 watts of power, the Onyx Studio blows away most conventional Bluetooth speakers. Its design is elegant and functional, and with an IPX7 rating, it's seriously water-resistant too.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Flip 5 Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

$120
Extremely rugged and portable, this little speaker pumps out plenty of power including surprisingly good bass. 12 hours of battery life will keep the tunes going all day.
Buy at Walmart

JBL Flip 4

$90 $111
With loud, floor-rumbling sound, a durable, waterproof frame, and lasting for up to 12 hours on a single charge, the JBL Flip 4 bound to be the life of the party — both inside and outside the pool.
Buy at Amazon
6-HOUR BATTERY LIFE

Bose SoundLink Micro

$99
Small size, big sound. This compact speaker has controls for volume on the front and a clip on the back to make it easy to connect it to your backpack or cooler when you're heading out for a picnic.
Buy at Walmart

Klipsch The One II

$180 $289
The One, the only, this Klipsch Bluetooth speaker can turn any house into a home with its fully boosted music, delivering bombastic music that'll elevate any song into a masterpiece.
Buy at Amazon

The Bose SoundLink Revolve, the Portable Bluetooth 360 Speaker

$129 $199
Looking for fully immersive audio on the move? The Bose SoundLink Revolve is the Bluetooth speaker for you. It's water-resistant too and can last for 12 hours on a single charge. What's not to love?
Buy at Amazon

Bose Portable Home Speaker

$350
With powerful 360-degree sound and all things wireless and convenient, this smart Bose Portable Home Speaker is one of the most mobile thanks to its handle. It can also last up to 12 hours.
Buy at Best Buy

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Portable Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

$100
It's tiny, ultraportable, fully water- and dust-proof and sounds like a speaker twice its size. Class-leading 13-hour battery will keep the tunes going all day and you can pair two for stereo sound.
Buy at Best Buy

Marshall Acton II

$230 $250
Compact and packed with jacked beats, the Marshall Acton II Bluetooth speaker is a concert all on its own, built with its own dual tweeters and subwoofer for top-notch sound.
Buy at Target

Sony SRS-XB23 EXTRA BASS Bluetooth Waterproof Portable Speaker, Olive Green

$90 $100
Take your tunes with you and leave your worries behind: This speaker is fully water- and dust-proof. With 12 hours of battery life, it's an all-day party machine that doubles as a speakerphone.
Buy at Best Buy

Sony SRS-XB43

$200 $250
In entertainment, Sony is king; and its SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker, with a heart-pumping bass, revolutionary wireless features, and high-fidelity sound, is undoubtedly one of the best around.
Buy at Best Buy

TREBLAB HD77 Bluetooth Speaker

$90 $100
This compact Treblab Bluetooth speaker offers excellent HD sound and dual bass. Despite its small size, you still get the quality of double subwoofers while playing media from your phone.
Buy at Amazon

Go + Play

$155 $450
This wireless speaker is powerful enough to fill a room and can connect up to three devices at a time so everyone can play their tunes. It even has a dual microphone system for clear conference calls.
Buy at Harman

JBL Charge 3

$120 $149
A fan favorite among audiophiles, the JBL Charge 3 isn't the latest model, but it still delivers and stands strong among the titans in the market with its powerful, high fidelity sound.
Buy at Amazon

Bose Home Speaker 300

$199 $259
Classic Bose sound that can fill a room, Bluetooth for total portability, and your choice of Alexa or Google Assistant for smart home and music control with just your voice.
Buy at Amazon

TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth Speaker

$78 $90
For studio-grade music quality that can survive even the toughest of adventures, the TREBLAB FX100 Bluetooth speaker is the ultimate outdoor companion, being both shockproof and waterproof too.
Buy at Amazon

JBL Boombox Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$275 $399
Those after a monstrous sound along with bombastic beats will love what the JBL Boombox can offer. You'll surely be able to keep a party going up to 24-hours and not bother about wet accidents.
Buy at Amazon

Sony SRS-XB12

$60
This little pup has a bark that puts many of the big dogs to shame, packed with Sony's innovative Extra Bass technology for air-quaking music without any of the heavy-duty equipment.
Buy at Best Buy

Bose SoundLink Color II

$130
Portable, water-resistant, and rugged, the Bose SoundLink Color is the Bluetooth speaker of choice for music fans all over the world, lasting for eight hours on a single charge.
Buy at Walmart

JBL Xtreme 2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$150 $349
With up to 15 hours of playtime, the JBL Xtreme 2 Bluetooth speaker is the best option for anyone looking to party hard on any terrain, designed to last with a durable, waterproof surface.
Buy at Amazon

Tribit MaxSound Plus Portable Bluetooth Speaker

$56 $100
This portable speaker offers booming bass and a rich sound, wrapped up in a waterproof IPX7 rated package. So you can take it to the beach or use it to add some tunes to your next pool party.
Buy at Amazon

Jensen JSB-1000 Hi-Res Wireless Speaker with Chromecast

$113 $140
It's not a Google device, but with Chromecast built-in, the Jensen JSB-1000 Bluetooth speaker is a great way for Google Home users to stream audio content from Spotify, Pandora, Google Play, and more.
Buy at Best Buy

Should you buy a new Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day?

Traditionally, Prime Day is a great time to snap up new technology for less and that’s certainly the case when it comes to the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals this year. Back to its traditional summertime slot, Prime Day is a particularly tempting time to snap up a new Bluetooth speaker or two as it’s likely you’ll be outdoors a lot more for a while, meaning you will probably want to enjoy your favorite music or podcasts at the same time. This is an ideal time to purchase with sales often rivaling the likes of Black Friday or Cyber Monday and with no other major sales event on the horizon.

It’s far more practical than waiting until the fall to dive into the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales as you get the benefit of enjoying it right now rather than needing to wait a few months. It’s highly likely that deals won’t be better during those sales either so the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales are the ones to go for.

There’s also the benefit of the exclusivity of Prime Day sales. Because Prime Day is only available for Amazon Prime members, you’ve got slightly less competition when seeking out the best Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. Rather than being up against everyone, it’s just you and other Prime members, meaning inventory is usually a little better than other sales.

There’s also the benefit that Bluetooth speaker technology is a mature technology, meaning you could even purchase a few gifts in time for the holidays, knowing that you’re planning ahead and don’t need to worry about additional expenses later in the year. After all, this is a sales event that rivals anything you’ll see until much later on in 2021.

Having said that, keep an eye on any incremental discounts that aren’t actually that great. Many deals are genuinely good but a few small discounts slip by and these aren’t so hot. Don’t be lured in simply because the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals are time-limited. Buy smart and know what you’re getting into.

How to choose a Bluetooth speaker on Prime Day

As with any new purchase, it’s important to consider your budget before you dive into the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales. It’s possible to spend a little or a lot on a new Bluetooth speaker so bear that in mind. If you’re on a tight budget, our look at the best Bluetooth speakers under $100 is the ideal starting point so you know what brands to look for among the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker deals. While it’s tempting to stick to only big name brands, if you’re on a really tight budget, you can still get a great deal by buying inexpensive budget Bluetooth speakers, with brands such as Anker and Aukey often working out much cheaper than the likes of JBL or Bose.

Having said that, if you’re looking to invest in a long-term solution, it makes sense to spend a little more. Brands like Bose, Sony, and B&O are particular standout options and each brand also tends to look pretty stylish. Expect powerful beats as well as additional extras such as companion apps so you can tweak the equalizer to your liking — something budget speakers rarely offer.

Speaking of style, it’s also important to think about what you need the Bluetooth speaker for. For instance, if you plan on taking it on hikes or to the beach or pool, you may want to track down one of the best waterproof Bluetooth speakers in the sales. Battery life will also be an important consideration here as it’s likely you won’t be (or want to be) near a power source. Something rugged is helpful, too, if you’re hiking or worried about smashing a speaker on the rocks while you travel. Some speakers are far more delicate than others.

Of course, if you’re not planning on leaving your home with your Bluetooth speaker then check out our look at the best Bluetooth speakers for your home. There are plenty of great options out there. Your focus here should be on sound quality (as always) but also looks. It’s likely you want something that fits into your home aesthetic well and only you truly know what that is. We can advise on quality but when it comes to looks, it’s all down to what you prefer to stare at. Battery life will be less relevant here but sometimes it’s nice to have some extra juice so don’t limit to yourself solely to mains-powered options.

Other features to consider include being able to pair your speaker up with others, as well as whether it works as a smart speaker or not. The latter is either going to be amazing for you or irrelevant, depending on your needs. If you’re hiking, you probably won’t have a Wi-Fi signal, meaning Alexa support won’t be much help, but at home it’s useful to be able to talk to your speaker instead of having to rush to your phone.

You may also want to consider the location of your speaker. For instance, a speaker that lights up could be useful in your child’s bedroom if they also need a night light, but you probably won’t be too interested in an extra light in your living room or kitchen.

Whatever you’re looking for, the Prime Day Bluetooth speaker sales are pretty vast so it’s a good move to consider just what might work best for you before you hit that buy button.

