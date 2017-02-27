Need a new PC? Try one of these 6 awesome laptop deals

Shopping for a new computer can be a time-consuming hassle, but if you’re looking for a deal, we’ve handpicked some of the best current discounts to spare you some work. Along with offering you a selection of discounted computers from name-brand makers like Apple and HP, our laptop deal roundup highlights a variety of models suited for different needs — from general use to hardcore gaming — to help you find the PC that best fits your lifestyle.

The budget option: Acer Aspire E 15 E5-575-33BM First on our laptop deal roundup is the budget-friendly Acer Aspire E5-575-33BM, available for just $350 on Amazon. This PC features a 15.6-inch 1,920 x 1,080 LED display that utilizes Acer ColorBlast technology for a crisp and color-rich HD picture. The seventh-generation Intel Core i3-7100U 2.4GHz processor, 4GB of RAM, and Intel HD Graphics 620 GPU work together to provide sufficient power for work, light gaming, and general use, making the Aspire E5-575-33BM a great choice for an affordable everyday laptop. The computer comes with a 1TB hard drive for plenty of internal storage, and the battery can last up to 12 hours on a single charge so you have enough power for a full day’s work on the go. $350 on Amazon

The workhorse: HP Notebook 15-ay011nr HP manufactures a wide lineup of business-focused laptop computers, and if you’re in need of a reliable work companion then consider the HP Notebook 15-ay011nr. A step up specs-wise from the Acer E 15, the HP comes equipped with an Intel Core i5-6200U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 1TB hard drive. The 15.6-inch widescreen display offers a 1080p resolution to let you enjoy your games, videos, and pictures in full HD, while the DTS Studio Sound enhances your audio experience with improved bass response and simulated surround sound. The HP Notebook 15-ay011nr goes for as high as $690 at some retailers, but Amazon has it on sale for $100 off of its already-low normal price. This brings this workhorse laptop down to just $460 for a limited time. $460 on Amazon

The slimline option: HP Envy 13-ab016nr Notebook For those wanting something a bit smaller, the HP Envy 13-ab016nr Notebook is a solid option. This slim laptop features a 13-inch display, a 2.5GHz Intel Core i5-7200U CPU, and 8GB of RAM, while the 256GB SSD gives you improved disk speeds over traditional hard drives. Despite its compact form factor, the Envy’s metal construction and scratch-resistant glass screen increase its durability for when you’re on the move. The lid hinge has a built-in riser that slightly raises the laptop when it is open, allowing for a more natural typing posture and for extra air flow underneath the unit. The full-size keyboard is backlit as well. The HP Envy 13-ab016nr comes in at $757 on Amazon. $757 on Amazon

The touchscreen option: Acer Aspire S 13 S5-371T-78TA If you’re looking for a compact notebook like the Envy but want added touchscreen functionality, then the fourth entry on our laptop deal list is for you. The Aspire S 13 S5-371T-78TA is a sleek and lightweight PC with a 13.3-inch 1080p display, seventh-generation Core i7-7500U processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB solid state drive. The Aspire also features a secure fingerprint reader along with a convenient multi-touch screen, adding a tablet-like interface to the traditional laptop design. When fully charged, the battery can keep going for up to 13 hours, making this notebook an ideal portable companion to carry with you on your busy day. We’ve seen the Aspire S 13 S5-371T-78TA go for $870 at some retailers, but Amazon currently has it available for just $720. $720 on Amazon

For the Gamer: Acer Aspire VX 15 New on the scene for 2017, the Acer Aspire VX 15 is a laptop built for gamers that — unlike many portable gaming machines — won’t cost you a fortune. With its Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU, the VX 15 is the only laptop on our list equipped with a dedicated graphics card. The seventh-generation Core i7-7700HQ processor can be clocked up to 3.8GHz with Intel Turbo technology which, when paired with 16GB of RAM, should give you plenty of power for demanding games. The 15.6-inch IPS display lets you enjoy your gaming in full HD, and makes the laptop a good desktop replacement without being too bulky to carry around. The distinctive angular lines and red and black color scheme are accented by a red backlit keyboard for an aggressive look. The Acer Aspire VX 15 can be difficult to find as it is still new on the market, but Amazon now has it available for $1,000. $1,000 on Amazon