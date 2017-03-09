Epson WF-2760 all-in-one printer, copier, and scanner is now just $70 on Amazon

Epson is a well-known maker of home and office printers, and its WorkForce series is a highly rated lineup of fast and feature-laden models like the Epson WF-2760. This all-in-one printer, copier, scanner, and fax machine offers laser-like picture quality, and for a limited time you can enjoy a 46-percent discount, which brings the price down to just $70, on Amazon.

The Workforce WF-2760 achieves laser-quality images via Epson’s PrecisionCore technology and prints 13.7 pages per minute in greyscale and 7.3 pages per minute in color for speedy handling of bigger jobs. Sharp pictures and crisp black text make the Epson WF-2760 suitable for a wide array of personal and work applications, from photos and posters to business reports and school assignments. The printer has a 150-sheet paper capacity for printing and a 30-sheet automatic feed loader for more efficient copying and scanning.

More: Score an Apple Mac Mini desktop computer for just $400 on Best Buy

A 2.7-inch color touchscreen provides a convenient interface and the WF-2760 supports both wireless and Ethernet connections to your local network. If you don’t want to hook it up to your network, or if you don’t want to access the network in order to print something, you can connect wirelessly to the WF-2760 from your iOS or Android mobile device to send jobs directly to the printer via NFC touch-to-print capability.

Rather than a single color cartridge, the Epson WF-2760 utilizes three color cartridges along with a large black ink cartridge. This efficient and cost-saving design lets you replace only the cartridges that you need depending on which colors you use the most.

The Workforce WF-2760 normally costs $130, but a nice discount of 46 percent shaves $60 off the price which means you can score this all-in-one wireless printer for just $70 from Amazon for a limited time. The Epson WF-2760 has earned great reviews and is a solid value for money even at its normal price, so $70 is a good deal if you need an affordable all-in-one printer for your home or office.

Buy it for $70 on Amazon