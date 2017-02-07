The Stlyish Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 smartwatch is 25 percent off on Amazon

Smartwatches tend to turn out differently depending on who manufactures the product. Tech and electronic companies integrate advanced technology into their watches but they can miss the mark when it comes to creating something stylish enough that you want to wear it all day. On the other end of the spectrum, traditional watch companies jump into the smartwatch game and create beautiful pieces, yet they can fall short when it comes to functionality — which is a major reason to buy a smartwatch in the first place.

Fossil, however, tends to balance both sides of the equation pairing stylish looks with all the of technology you expect in a smartwatch, as can be seen in the Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 Touchscreen Two-Tone Gunmetal Stainless Steel Smartwatch, currently discounted 25 percent on Amazon, lowering the price to $236.

We reviewed the Gen 1 Fossil Q Founder in 2016, concluding the watch has high-class style, strong build quality, and an affordable price point, earning it an 8.0 editor’s review. As is to be expected, Fossil placed style above smarts in this watch, but overall we found it, “Performs the basic functions of an Android Wear smartwatch without issue, and looks fantastic on the right wrist.”

This Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 deal features the latest version of the product line, which was first available on Amazon on November 11. It displays notifications for texts, calls, emails, and app updates and allows you to control your music on your app of choice, like Spotify or iTunes. The smartwatch has a built-in activity tracker, which tracks the basics including steps, distance, and calories burned. Other tech specs include a built-in microphone and speaker that let you do a variety of tasks using just your voice, is both wireless and Bluetooth Smart Enabled. Finally, its magnetic wireless charger keeps the device charged for up to 24 hours based on usage.

On the style end, the smartwatch surpasses most basic smartwatches. It features refined steel and sleek silicone accents, and a bright, easy-to-read face that shows just the right amount of information without making you squint. What makes the style so unique in this Fossil Q is the level of customization it provides, letting you personalize both the watch face and strap to match your look each day.

The Fossil Q Founder Gen 2 Touchscreen Two-Tone Gunmetal Stainless Steel Smartwatch normally retails for $315 but is currently available on Amazon for only $236, giving you a 25 percent or $79 discount.

