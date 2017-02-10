Enjoy big savings with a refurbished Netgear C3000 cable modem router ($45)

For something that most of us rely on for daily Wi-Fi connectivity, wireless routers are generally not given much thought. Many people simply use the modem that was supplied by their internet service provider, not realizing or not caring that they are likely paying monthly equipment rental fees. If this describes your situation, then you could be saving money by buying a good wireless router of your own, such as a certified refurbished Netgear C3000 cable modem router, which is now available for just $45 on Amazon.

The C3000 is a 2-in-1 internet solution, serving as both a wired cable modem and wireless router. The device utilizes N300 technology for Wi-Fi speeds of up to 300Mbps, and features two LAN ports and a coax cable input on the back of the unit. The DOCSIS 3.0 functionality is eight times faster than the previous DOCSIS 2.0, while eight upstream and four downstream channels provide wired speeds of up to 340Mbps and keep your connection stable during peak hours.

The Netgear C3000 cable modem router is certified to work with all major internet service providers including Time Warner Cable, Cox, and Comcast/Xfinity, among others. Xfinity users can even self-activate the modem without a service call, and the Netgear genie provides a user-friendly interface for setting up and managing your wireless network.

The Netgear C3000 cable modem router generally goes for around $80 to 90 new, so $45 is a solid deal on a certified refurbished unit. The router received an excellent review from PCMag, and is a great network solution for a smaller house, apartment, or home office. If you plan to use it for a larger area or are worried about the signal dropping, you may want to consider purchasing a range extender as well. Netgear offers N300 range extenders like this desktop version or this wall outlet model, both of which cost about $30.

