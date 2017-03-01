Upgrade your network with sleek Netgear R6300v2 smart Wi-Fi router, now $70

Although often overlooked, routers are important pieces of tech that most of us rely on for our daily work and online leisure activities. Not only can a quality router give you more control over your network while enhancing the power and speed of your Wi-Fi, it can save you money on monthly equipment rental fees if you are using the basic router supplied by your ISP. If you are considering an affordable quality router for your home or office, consider the $70 Netgear R6300v2.

The Netgear R6300v2 is a smart router that offers a dual-band AC1750 connection for a total throughput of 1,750Mbps — 450Mbps on the 2.4GHz band for simple tasks like web browsing and 1,300Mbps on the 5GHz band for larger jobs, such as streaming and online gaming. The 800Mhz dual-core processor and 256MB of RAM work together to handle more than 12 simultaneous connections, making the R6300v2 a solid option for larger home or office networks with numerous clients. Netgear’s Beamforming+ feature offers faster streaming for less buffering and lag, even with high-definition video.

On the reverse side, the Netgear R6300v2 features four Ethernet LAN ports for wired connections along with a high-speed USB 3.0 port. Another USB 2.0 port is located on the side for devices that use the older standard, allowing all devices on your local network to interface with any connected drives or printers via ReadySHARE. The Netgear genie app provides a user-friendly mobile interface for remotely setting up and managing your network with ease.

PCWorld named the Netgear R6300v2 one of the fastest routers they’ve ever reviewed, and its reliable performance and attractive appearance should make it a welcome addition to any home or office. The Netgear R6300v2 smart router goes for as high as $160 at some online retailers, but Amazon is currently offering it for just $70.

