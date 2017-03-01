Join the fight for free this weekend with ‘Battlefield 1’ trial on Xbox One, PC

Why it matters to you Been thinking about buying Battlefield 1 but want to try it out first? You're in luck. The games is available to play for free this weekend on the Xbox One and PC.

February and March are absolutely packed with new game releases like For Honor, Ghost Recon Wildlands, and Horizon Zero Dawn — not to mention the launch of Nintendo’s new switch console — but Electronic Arts doesn’t want you to forget about the excellent Battlefield 1. The game is available to play completely for free on Xbox One this weekend, and a substantial trial is also available on PC.

From noon March 3 through March 5, Xbox Live Gold subscribers will have complete access to Battlefield 1 through its “Free Play Days” program. This means you’ll get complete access to the game, including its entire campaign and all multiplayer maps.

Like other games given free trials through the Free Play Days program, any progress you make during the weekend will be carried over to the full game should you eventually purchase it, as will all achievements you acquire.

If you can’t wait for the weekend and already planned on purchasing Battlefield 1, however, you’re going to want to pull the trigger now. The game is currently on sale for $30 from the Microsoft store, but the deal expires at the end of the week.

PC players can also try out Battlefield 1 for free this weekend, though options are a little more limited. From 8 a.m. ET on March 3 until 1 p.m. ET on March 6, the game’s “Origin Open Trial” will allow PC players to try out the game for 10 hours. During this time, players can play four different multiplayer modes on five of the game’s maps, as well as the first two “War Stories” in the game’s campaign. It’s slightly disappointing that the entire campaign isn’t made available as it is on the Xbox One, since 10 hours is enough time to complete it twice. Should you want to purchase the full game through Origin, it’s also $30 right now.

Battlefield 1 is now available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.