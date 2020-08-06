Microsoft is unlocking multiplayer on all Xbox One consoles starting on August 6 and running through August 10, with an event called the Big Gaming Weekend.

There are no catches, and all players that don’t have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass will be able to participate.

“We’re unlocking a bunch of games so now is the time to prep your download queue!” Microsoft said in a release.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer is available during this period, and players can get a free Call of Duty: Warzone download.

“This weekend, everyone plays! Anybody can enjoy free access to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer, Borderlands 3, Dragon Ball Fighterz, and Black Desert on their consoles this weekend,” Microsoft said.

PC players gain access to Gears 5, Subnautica, and Ark: Survival Evolved. The Big Gaming Weekend provides access to six Xbox Game Pass games.

“Your friends don’t have Xbox Game Pass? This weekend everyone gets a taste of Xbox Game Pass with Monster Hunter World, Ark: Survival Evolved, Gears 5, Elder Scrolls Online, Subnautica, and Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, that are free to play,” Microsoft said.

Another notable title is Black Desert, a sandbox MMORPG where players hunt monsters, fight gigantic bosses, and train life skills like fishing, cooking, trading, and crafting.

Microsoft has been steadily pushing Xbox Game Pass, a service that provides access to more than 100 games, as well as all of the benefits of an Xbox Live Gold subscription. The Big Gaming Weekend promotion is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Summer Mode, an eight-week event featuring perks, games, and rewards points that started on July 24.

Summer Mode features perks like three months of unlimited free deliveries with Postmates Unlimited, as well as the ability to enter a sweepstakes for a golden Xbox One X console.

Big Gaming Weekend runs from midnight August 6, at 12:01 a.m. PT through 12 a.m. PT on August 10. Some games will be locked based on the region.

Here’s the full list of games:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (only multiplayer)

Gears 5

Black Desert

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Monster Hunter World

Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

Borderlands 3

Subnautica

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Ark: Survival Evolved

Editors' Recommendations