‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’: news, rumors, and everything we know

For years, it was unclear whether there would ever be a Beyond Good and Evil 2. The original Beyond Good and Evil came out way back in 2003, and although it earned good reviews and a cult following, underwhelming sales cast doubt on the possibility of a sequel. Ubisoft confirmed the development of the much sought after sequel in 2008 with a teaser trailer at Ubidays in Paris. The game, however, was rumored to have been put on hold the following year.

After years of rumors, the project finally resurfaced in April, 2016 when Ubisoft re-filed the game’s trademark. Months later, at E3 2016, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemo said the project was still alive. Michel Ancel, the game’s creative director, teased the project in late-September, and a month later, Ubisoft confirmed its Montpellier Studio is working on Beyond Good and Evil 2.

More: ‘Borderlands 3’: News, rumors, and everything we know

If you’re as excited as us for Beyond Good and Evil 2, then you can keep up with news, rumors, and everything we know about the game right here.

When will it arrive and on which platforms?

The last we heard, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in pre-production, which means we probably won’t get to play it for at least a couple of years. The only timeframe that has been rumored came from Dale’s report on the story of the game. She claimed that, according to her sources at Ubisoft, the company is eyeing a Summer 2018 release. In the same report, written before the Switch press event in Tokyo, Dale said a teaser would be shown on stage. That didn’t happen, so it’s possible the projected release date could be further off than what her sources claimed.

The original Beyond Good and Evil and its 2011 HD remaster were multi-platform, and Ubisoft rarely releases exclusives of the AAA variety. There have been rumors, however, that Beyond Good and Evil 2 could be a one year timed-exclusive for the Nintendo Switch, before it moves to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Modern (concept) art

The three pieces of concept art teased by Ancel are the most recent concept art linked to the current development of Beyond Good and Evil 2, and likely provide the most valuable hints as to the direction of the game.

Somewhere in system 4 … – Thanks #ubisoft for making this possible ! A photo posted by Michel Ancel (@michelancel) on Sep 26, 2016 at 11:58pm PDT

We know nothing about the man other than that he looks like a cross between Solid Snake and Nathan Drake. There are fans who believe he may be Jade’s unnamed father, and that his companion could be a younger Pey’j, perhaps hinting that the “sequel” will actually be a prequel. It’s interesting to note that before the events of Beyond Good and Evil, Jade’s father was said to be a good friend of Pey’j. The tiny boar pictured above sure seems to like the man, right?

"Ready for the fight " independence #ubisoft day A photo posted by Michel Ancel (@michelancel) on Sep 28, 2016 at 10:30pm PDT

The shark humanoid species was present in the original. The caption on the image suggests the species may take a more active role in the followup.

Endangered species – now saved – Game in pre-production – Stay tuned ! A photo posted by Michel Ancel (@michelancel) on Oct 4, 2016 at 2:19pm PDT

In the original, a pair of rhino humanoids ran the Mammago Garage where you serviced Jade’s ship. The creature above is wearing attire fitting for a service shop, so maybe this anthropomorphic rhino will be as handy as the brothers in the garage.