Bungie teases Vault of Glass update in ‘Destiny’ DLC ‘Age of Triumph’

Why it matters to you Destiny players have waited a long time for the news Bungie teased on Friday, including the Vault's return and how their characters will carry forward to Destiny 2.

On Friday, Bungie announced the studio’s final expansion for Destiny, called “Age of Triumph.” In its announcement, it teased the return of the Vault of Glass — the game’s original raid and many players’ favorite.

The reveal didn’t spill the full scoop, but featured an image of the entrance to the Vault alongside other suggestive images — one of a character wearing unfamiliar armor, and another that suggests there will be a new weekly activity centered on raids in “Age of Triumph.”

The post on Bungie.net also revealed that, as players feared, “Destiny 1 power, possessions, and Eververse-related items and currency will not carry forward” into the sequel, currently thought to be called Destiny 2 and is expected to launch in the fall. However, Bungie said “character personalization” will carry forward, including “the class, race, gender, face, hair, and marking selections for all characters that have achieved Level 20 and completed the Black Garden story mission.” The company will “award those veteran accounts with honors that reflect your Destiny 1 accomplishments.”

More: Destiny 2: News, rumors, and everything we know

Raids are Destiny‘s toughest and most rewarding missions, generally requiring teams of six players to coordinate their efforts to defeat massive enemies and other challenges. The Vault of Glass, which was added to Destiny a week after the game’s launch in 2014, is widely viewed as the best of the four raids that exist in the game. However, since the “Taken King” update in 2015, the Vault hasn’t rewarded players with gear that is relevant to the game’s current max level, making it obsolete in players’ eyes.

Destiny players have been hoping for an update to the Vault that will make the unique armor and weapons it provides relevant to the game again, and it looks like Bungie will deliver this time. It’s unclear whether Crota’s End, the other obsolete Year 1 raid, will also make the leap.

The studio said “Age of Triumph” will be “a fun and memorable celebration that will bring the first major chapter of our Destiny adventures to a fitting close.”

Bungie scheduled three live streams for the coming weeks during which it will flesh out the details for “Age of Triumph.” The reveal will take place on Wednesday, with a stream about “weekly rituals” on March 15, and finally a “sandbox update” update on March 22. Stay tuned for more Destiny news then.