Ubisoft says ‘For Honor’ open beta will run right before Valentine’s Day launch

Why it matters to you It's not often that you get to try out a substantial portion of a game prior to release, so the 'For Honor' open beta is a great chance to see if the game is for you.

Ubisoft has announced that For Honor will receive an open beta from February 9-12 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This will give more players a chance to storm the battlefields before the game officially releases on February 14. The open beta reveal came via press release, and follows on the heels of the closed beta, which wrapped up on January 29 after a weekend test period for select users.

“This beta will include the new Elimination mode, a best of five rounds four-versus-four match with no respawns,” the statement read. “Elimination joins three additional modes playable in the open beta including Dominion, Brawl and Duel, and nine playable Heroes. At launch, For Honor will feature twelve playable heroes and five different multiplayer modes.”

Before hopping into one of the game modes, you will create a character and join a faction. For Honor features three factions: Knights, samurai, and Vikings. Ubisoft collected combat data from the closed beta, and the Vikings are currently in the lead. The open beta will continue the battle of the factions. Players have the chance to win rewards that will transfer to the full game, adding a bit of extra incentive to try it out.

The open beta is not a total surprise, given that the game will require an active online connection to play both multiplayer and single-player game modes. The open beta will give Ubisoft a chance to stress test servers leading up to launch. The closed beta went relatively smooth for most players, but a number of users reported difficulties joining matches and staying connected to the servers. A Reddit thread dedicated to technical issues was fairly active throughout the beta period.

For Honor open beta participants can expect a hack-and-slash title with a twist. A battle system dubbed “The Art of the Battle” adds mechanical depth to player versus player combat. If you plan on picking up the retail release, you may want to get in on the open beta to get used to the complicated control scheme.

Make sure you have some open hard drive space ready, though. The file size for the closed beta was 27GB.

If you want to check out the Elimination mode prior to the open beta, Ubisoft will be streaming a live battle over on Twitch February 7 at 5 p.m. ET.