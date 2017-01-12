Watch the trailer for the live-action promo prequel to ‘Ghost Recon: Wildlands’

Ubisoft has announced it is releasing a 30-minute, live-action promotional video for its upcoming open-world tactical game, Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon: Wildlands.

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within the Cartel, was made in partnership with Amazon, and produced by Legion of Creatives.

The teaser video above, while absent of dialogue, demonstrates the high-stakes drama surrounding the drug cartels in Bolivia. Ubisoft secured serious talent for the production. Roberto Orci, co-creator of Fringe and executive producer on Star Trek, serves as executive producer on War Within the Cartel, and Avi Youabian (The Walking Dead) is tagged as its director. Rapper-turned-actor T.I. is featured in the trailer as a lead actor.

“Ubisoft is committed to providing top-tier entertainment across the board, in games, movies and other media,” said Tony Key, Ubisoft’s senior vice president of sales and marketing, in a press release today.

War Within the Cartel is a prequel to the upcoming game, giving viewers a sense of world they are about to enter. The Santa Blanca cartel, led by the tattoo-faced kingpin El Sueño, has transformed Bolivia into a narco-state. Opening with an unexpected attack on the cartel, the story follows El Sueño and other prominent Santa Blanca Cartel members as they try to determine who among their ranks has betrayed them. The events of the video directly lead up to the beginning of the game, where you play as a Special Forces unit tasked to take down the cartel.

Legion of Creatives sought the expertise of military and aviation specialists to make its depictions as authentic as possible.

The partnership between Ubisoft and Amazon also brings an Amazon exclusive Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within the Cartel bundle, which includes the Gold Edition of the game, the season pass, a Santa Muerte figurine, and a steelbook case designed by Ken Taylor.

Ghost Recon Wildlands: War Within the Cartel will stream on Ubisoft’s Twitch channel on February 16, and will be available on Amazon Prime Video directly after it airs.

Ghost Recon: Wildlands releases on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on March 7.