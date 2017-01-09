Batman vs. Superman, round 2: ‘Injustice 2’ pits hero against hero again this May

Injustice 2, the sequel to NetherRealm Studios’ acclaimed DC hero vs. hero fighting game, is inching ever more closely toward release and we now know exactly when we’ll be able to pummel Batman as Aquaman — the game is out this May.

NetherRealm made the announcement on Twitter, clarifying that the date — May 16 — is when Injustice 2 will release in North and South America. It’s unclear if a European and Asian release will be on a separate day, but if Injustice: Gods Among Us‘ release schedule is anything to go by, the game will come out in other regions just a few days later.

Injustice 2 looks to continue the comic book hero brawling of the original 2013 game, with heroes like The Flash, Wonder Woman, and Harley Quinn facing off in an alternate timeline that sees Superman gone mad, locked into an enormous battle with Batman and several other DC staples.

Injustice 2 also allows for character customization, letting you further enhance and tweak your favorite fighters to fit your individual playstyle, as well as the way they look.

If you’re interested in learning some of the series’ backstory before diving into the sequel or the original game, consider checking out DC’s Injustice: Gods Among Us comic series. The final chapter, “Year Five,” leads into the events of the first game and sees Superman gather a collection of powerful villains as he works to destroy Batman.

We were impressed with Injustice 2 based on the time we had with the game back at E3 in June, particularly with the game’s detailed environments and character models. NetherRealm has yet to make a bad game and we’re looking forward to playing Injustice 2 when it arrives on May 16 for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, just weeks before the new Wonder Woman film. No PC version has been announced yet.