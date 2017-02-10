Hackers tweak NES Classic Edition to play games from other consoles

Why it matters to you Thanks to unofficial modifications, the NES Classic Edition is being transformed into a highly capable retro gaming console.

It didn’t take long for people to start tinkering with Nintendo’s NES Classic Edition, which launched in North America in November 2016. Just a few days after its release, the system was modified to run a custom version of Ubuntu, and in January its library was unofficially expanded. Now, the console isn’t even limited to games that were released for the NES.

Hackers have been able to force the NES Classic Edition to run RetroArch, a program that can be used to emulate several classic consoles. With the help of RetroArch, a modified NES Classic Edition can run Game Boy, Super Nintendo, and Sega Genesis games, according to a report from Nintendo Life.

The legal status of this project is questionable, given that the system would be running ROMs rather than officially sanctioned rereleases of classic titles. Still, the prospect of a miniature NES that can run such a wide gamut of retro games will be very attractive to many gamers.

More: No need to reset: NES Classic Edition hack adds home screen shortcut

The hack may detract from the system’s crisp, clean user interface, and some games show occasional signs of slowdown, but it’s still a very impressive modification. Of course, you could yield a similar end product with a Raspberry Pi and a little elbow grease.

In December 2016, a trademark application prompted speculation that Nintendo might be preparing to release an SNES Classic Edition. This project demonstrates that it would be relatively straightforward to create such a device — but it also casts some doubt on whether Nintendo will pursue a follow-up to its NES rerelease.

The fact that hackers are already capable of modifying the NES Classic Edition to such extremes may dissuade Nintendo from releasing similar products in the future. With access to Game Boy, SNES, and Genesis games, the system can be transformed into a full-fledged super-emulator — and the company will be eager to distance itself from piracy, especially with the its Virtual Console set to be relaunched for the Switch over the coming months.