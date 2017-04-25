‘Resident Evil 7’ free ‘Not a Hero’ DLC delayed over quality concerns

Why it matters to you Capcom appears to be treating the Resident Evil series with a newfound respect following Resident Evil 7's success.

Resident Evil 7 surprised just about everyone when it released in January, as it not only redeemed the series following the mediocre and meandering Resident Evil 6, but also iterated and improved on horror trends that have grown popular this generation. The game’s free DLC, Not a Hero, was expected to bring us back into Capcom’s terrifying world this spring, but it looks like we’re going to have to wait a little longer.

Speaking in a message on the official Resident Evil YouTube channel, director Koshi Nakanishi and producer Masachika Kawata revealed that although the team had been shooting for the planned spring release, the “incredible reception” to the main Resident Evil 7 game convinced them that the extra content had to be of similar quality.

“Rest assured — we’ll use this time to create something our fans will love, so we hope you understand,” Nakanishi said.

Executive producer Jun Takeuchi also reiterated that Not a Hero will still be free when it releases — though he didn’t offer a release date or even a window — and that Capcom is also working on a second piece of downloadable content for the game. Its pricing was not mentioned, which likely means that it will be paid.

Resident Evil 7 marks a high point in a series that has struggled with consistency in recent years. While both Revelations and Revelations 2 were praised for their horror elements and fan service, spinoff games like Operation Raccoon City and Umbrella Corps further pushed the series into the action genre and released to a critical mauling, with Umbrella Corps currently ranked on Metacritic as the 14th-worst game for the PlayStation 4.

If you’ve already completed Resident Evil 7 (seriously, go do that), you can also check out a few pieces of smaller DLC released thus far. Banned Footage Vol. 1 and Vol. 2 both build on the terrifying blend of action and horror that make Resident Evil 7 so great, and you can grab both for $25.