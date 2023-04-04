 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Guides

Resident Evil 4 Shooting Gallery guide: locations, rewards, and tips

Jesse Lennox
By

The fact that Resident Evil 4 remake retains the original’s ability to mix horror with campy fun is one of its greatest aspects. One moment you will be gripping your controller for dear life as a swarm of bloodthirsty villagers relentlessly pursue you, and the next Leon’s making quips and performing suplexes. There was one small fun diversion in the original game that has been expanded and improved for the remake, which is the optional Shooting Gallery. This time there are multiple of these safe spaces to hone your aim, but also a fully developed system of challenges, scores, and, best of all, rewards. If you want to take a breather from all the horrors that await you in Resident Evil 4 remake, here’s where you can find all the Shooting Galleries, what you can win, and some helpful tips.

Shooting Gallery locations

Leon starting a shooting gallery challenge.

There are a total of five locations across all 16 Chapters of Resident Evil 4 remake, and they all are within the safety of a Merchant zone. Each one, except the last, will introduce a new set of three challenges, but all previous challenges from past Shooting Galleries will be present in the later ones. That means you could technically wait and only visit the final one to take on all the challenges there. Here’s where you can find each individual Shooting Gallery in order of appearance:

Related Videos
  • Just after passing through the Quarry in the cave with the Merchant.
  • In the Grand Hall Merchant area in the Castle.
  • After the Verdugo fight and you take the elevator up, you will immediately come across this Merchant spot.
  • On the Island, after finishing the terminal puzzles and you meet up with Ashley again, the Merchant is just beyond a gate.
  • Right before the game’s point of no return in the Specimen Storage building.

Shooting Gallery rewards

Leon collecting a teddy bear charm.

If you get a high enough score in any of the Shooting Gallery challenges, you will earn yourself either silver or gold tokens. These are not valuable on their own but instead exchanged with a machine to get a random Charm. You need to insert three tokens into the machine, and hope you get a good one! Charms are the only rewards here, so don’t expect any extra guns or items.

Related

Shooting Gallery tips

Leon getting bonus time in the shooting gallery.

The Shooting Gallery has some interesting mechanics to it. You begin each one by choosing the challenge. Again, each range comes with three challenges, and each challenge will give you a different weapon to use in it, but sometimes you get two. You have infinite ammo, so no need to worry about wasting shots. As you would guess, the game consists of targets popping up — in the shape of pirates — that you need to shoot before they go off-screen again while avoiding hitting the sailor targets. Each pirate hit will add to your score, while hitting a sailor subtracts from your score. Note that some pirates will hold a skull that is worth bonus points if you hit it.

Your final score comes down to these factors: the number of targets hit, skulls hit, and time left after finishing the challenge. You can also unlock bonus rounds in each of the Shooting Gallery locations by meeting their specific requirements. Bonus rounds give you some extra time to rack up a bunch of points on more targets. Here’s how to unlock each of the bonus rounds in the different galleries.:

  • First Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates.
  • Second Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates with 20 seconds remaining
  • Third Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates in 10 shots or less.
  • Fourth Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates, and, in challenge 4A use less than 20 shots.

Editors' Recommendations

Resident Evil 4 lock codes: how to solve the Village Chief’s Manor combination lock puzzles
Leon Kennedy walking in the Resident Evil 4 remake.

In the world of Resident Evil 4, it isn't just the existence of viruses and parasites that turn normal people into crazed zombies that differentiates it from our own reality. In this ream, most homes and buildings don't just simply lock their doors, but secure them using obscure puzzles, such as the one you will find early on when you reach the Village Chief's Manor. This small home has two major roadblocks preventing you from moving on and pursuing your goal of finding the president's daughter. While there is a clue to the first puzzle, it is still somewhat cryptic and easy to miss, while the second is much less clear on what you're even being asked to do. Don't let these early puzzles stump you for too long -- use our help in solving the Village Chief's Manor puzzles in Resident Evil 4.
How to solve the cabinet lock puzzle

After entering the manor and dealing with a lone enemy in the bathroom, the first puzzle you need to solve is on the ground floor. Around the back of the house, down the hall with a Red Herb, is a large cabinet. The lock has three symbols you need to correctly align to open, and those symbols include things such as wheat, animals, babies, and birds. You won't be able to guess this one, so instead, you need to go up to the second floor and examine a book on a table in the hallway. This document, called "Illuminados 4:3, spells out the solution. The important part is the middle paragraph with the highlighted text that reads: "The old farmer, his finest crop./ The Slight swineherd, his stoutest pig./ The beggarly grandam, her own beloved babe."

Read more
Resident Evil 4: all Blue Medallion locations
Leon holding a gun in Resident Evil 4.

As in the original game, blue request notes are scattered throughout the remake of Resident Evil 4, each asking you to track down and shoot five blue medallions in the respective area. Doing so is worth the effort, too, as you'll be able to earn Spinels as a reward, which you can then use for trading with the merchant. So, if you're ready to round up all of the blue medallions, we'll tell you where you can find them below.
Request No. 1: Farm Blue Medallions
The request note for this challenge is found as you enter the farm area, where you'll see it hanging on a wall near the gate that must be opened after finding the wooden cog.

Blue Medallion No.1
From where you first enter the farm area, the first medallion is hanging on the small building to the right. It's in clear sight and hard to miss, but walk around and face it head-on before trying to shoot it.

Read more
Resident Evil 4 remake: egg Hunt guide
Leon picking up a golden egg.

Among the new additions brought to the Resident Evil 4 remake are Merchant Requests. These are small sidequests you can take on to earn some extra rewards to help you survive the dangers lurking in every shadowy corner. One very early request you can take on is called the Egg Hunt request, which is given to you early in Chapter 4. If you are getting Easter egg-hunting vibes from the title, you'd be on the right track since the goal here is to find a very rare Golden Egg to bring to the Merchant. You probably picked up a few white and brown eggs already, but golden ones are not so common. Here's how you can complete the Egg Hunt request in Resident Evil 4.
How to complete the Egg Hunt request

You can start this quest is in Chapter 4 once you reach the lake. Before hopping into the boat, you can snag this request note on the wall just beside the boat. The request simply tasks you with selling a Golden Egg to the Merchant, but the hard part is actually getting your hands on said egg.

Read more