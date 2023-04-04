Resident Evil 4 Shooting Gallery guide: locations, rewards, and tips

The fact that Resident Evil 4 remake retains the original’s ability to mix horror with campy fun is one of its greatest aspects. One moment you will be gripping your controller for dear life as a swarm of bloodthirsty villagers relentlessly pursue you, and the next Leon’s making quips and performing suplexes. There was one small fun diversion in the original game that has been expanded and improved for the remake, which is the optional Shooting Gallery. This time there are multiple of these safe spaces to hone your aim, but also a fully developed system of challenges, scores, and, best of all, rewards. If you want to take a breather from all the horrors that await you in Resident Evil 4 remake, here’s where you can find all the Shooting Galleries, what you can win, and some helpful tips.

Shooting Gallery locations

There are a total of five locations across all 16 Chapters of Resident Evil 4 remake, and they all are within the safety of a Merchant zone. Each one, except the last, will introduce a new set of three challenges, but all previous challenges from past Shooting Galleries will be present in the later ones. That means you could technically wait and only visit the final one to take on all the challenges there. Here’s where you can find each individual Shooting Gallery in order of appearance:

Related Videos

Just after passing through the Quarry in the cave with the Merchant.

In the Grand Hall Merchant area in the Castle.

After the Verdugo fight and you take the elevator up, you will immediately come across this Merchant spot.

On the Island, after finishing the terminal puzzles and you meet up with Ashley again, the Merchant is just beyond a gate.

Right before the game’s point of no return in the Specimen Storage building.

Shooting Gallery rewards

If you get a high enough score in any of the Shooting Gallery challenges, you will earn yourself either silver or gold tokens. These are not valuable on their own but instead exchanged with a machine to get a random Charm. You need to insert three tokens into the machine, and hope you get a good one! Charms are the only rewards here, so don’t expect any extra guns or items.

Shooting Gallery tips

The Shooting Gallery has some interesting mechanics to it. You begin each one by choosing the challenge. Again, each range comes with three challenges, and each challenge will give you a different weapon to use in it, but sometimes you get two. You have infinite ammo, so no need to worry about wasting shots. As you would guess, the game consists of targets popping up — in the shape of pirates — that you need to shoot before they go off-screen again while avoiding hitting the sailor targets. Each pirate hit will add to your score, while hitting a sailor subtracts from your score. Note that some pirates will hold a skull that is worth bonus points if you hit it.

Your final score comes down to these factors: the number of targets hit, skulls hit, and time left after finishing the challenge. You can also unlock bonus rounds in each of the Shooting Gallery locations by meeting their specific requirements. Bonus rounds give you some extra time to rack up a bunch of points on more targets. Here’s how to unlock each of the bonus rounds in the different galleries.:

First Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates.

Second Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates with 20 seconds remaining

Third Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates in 10 shots or less.

Fourth Shooting Gallery: Destroy all pirates, and, in challenge 4A use less than 20 shots.

Editors' Recommendations