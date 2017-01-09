Fan re-creates ‘Super Mario Land’ level by level within ‘Super Mario Maker’

Nintendo superfan KHAce has re-created the classic Game Boy platformer Super Mario Land within Super Mario Maker, and the results are free to download and play for all Wii U owners.

KHAce’s adaptation of Mario’s handheld console debut features many clever compromises and workarounds to suit the shift in platform, and fans will instantly recognize the game’s bizarre enemies and unconventional level design.

Super Mario Land, released worldwide in 1989, transported Nintendo’s plumber mascot to the world of Sarasaland, a universe featuring platforming locales inspired by ancient Egypt and China. Super Mario Land also puts its own unique spin on familiar enemies and obstacles from the Mushroom Kingdom, keeping players on their toes throughout.

Players who encounter the Koopa Troopa-like Bombshell Koopas, for instance, will be surprised to find that the new enemies explode after being stomped upon, unlike their Super Mario Bros. counterparts. KHAce attempted to replicate the Bombshell Koopas’ original behavior within Super Mario Maker by stacking Bob-ombs on top of regular Koopa Troopas, with similarly explosive results.

Super Mario Land‘s autoscrolling shooter levels also return in KHAce’s adaptation, with Mario’s plane and submarine replaced by a fireball-spitting Koopa Clown car. Other level elements from Super Mario Land that don’t have direct Super Mario Bros. equivalents are similarly modified in order to fit the Super Mario Maker sprite set.

Super Mario Maker‘s game design framework does have its limitations. KHAce warns that Super Mario Land‘s original background music does not play within his custom-built levels, and the game’s final boss fight requires its own separate level. Otherwise, the re-creation should be a nostalgic treat for die-hard Game Boy fans.

Wii U owners can import KHAce’s recreated Super Mario Land levels within their own copies of Super Mario Maker by inputting the codes below:

1-1: 8088-0000-02E1-8DAB

1-2: 3eB9-0000-02E1-8E7E

1-3: 0BE6-0000-02E1-8F1B

2-1: 5751-0000-02E1-8FCF

2-2: E5C3-0000-02E1-90B3

2-3: 3624-0000-02E1-9251

3-1: BC22-0000-02E1-93EE

3-2: 20C5-0000-02E1-9504

3-3: 25B0-0000-02E1-963A

4-1: B108-0000-02E1-9772

4-2: EE82-0000-02E1-986D

4-3: 0103-0000-02E1-9992

Final Boss Fight: ECCD-0000-02E1-9A